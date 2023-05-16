Reward offered for leads on thefts

AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the case of copper cable thefts in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, the telecommunications company confirmed.

Kirstin Carroll of AT&T Corporate Communications wrote in a news release that the thefts have been going on for more than a year. The thefts can disrupt network operations, she added.

"Theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety and the community at large," Carroll wrote. "We work with law enforcement to investigate any incidents."

The Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, said in an October email to The Commercial that he had been without internet and landline phone services for most of the previous five months, blaming the matter on thieves stealing AT&T wire.

"I'm sure other residents are experiencing the same problem of Internet wire thievery," Turner said in another email Monday. "I have been without Internet service off and on since last year. The cause [is that] thieves are stealing the internet wire in our communities and nothing is [being] done. AT&T fix[es] it and the thieves steal it over and over again."

Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor said the department has received multiple calls from across the city about copper and wire thefts.

DeFoor sent copies of 10 police reports dating back to May 1 regarding such calls, although some were listed as unknown, to The Commercial. Each call was made by AT&T personnel, with the most recent report on May 10 listing American Tower as a secondary, affected business.

The total value of property reported stolen in the reports is $98,501. DeFoor said detectives are still working on the case.

"This is outrageous and has been happening for months!" Turner said in his email of the alleged thefts.

Carroll said anyone with information can call the Asset Protection at (800) 807-4205. Callers may remain anonymous.

Calls to Pine Bluff police regarding copper and wire thefts

Each call was made by AT&T personnel, with a report from May 10 also listing American Towers as a secondary affected business. Listed are the date for each call, the location of each reported theft, the type of property reported stolen and the value of the missing property (information via police reports).

May 1 – Sulphur Springs (wire, $6,000); West 25th Avenue (one property valued at $10,000 and another at $5,000).

May 3 – U.S. 65 South (wire, $10,000).

May 4 – North Bryant Street (unknown, $10,000).

May 8 – North Hickory Street (unknown, $12,000); Sheridan Road (unknown, $10,000).

May 9 – E. Sixth Avenue (copper, $10,000); West Hoover Street (copper, two properties each valued at $3,000); W. Second Avenue (copper, $10,000).

May 10 – South Ohio Street (unknown, one property valued at $2,500 and another at $1).