Spring tip: Leave baby animals alone; mom is nearby

Springtime means newborn birds, rabbits, squirrels, deer and most every other critter that might come to mind. The main message from wildlife biologists to anyone who comes across baby birds or other creatures is leave young wildlife alone.

"People should keep their interactions with wildlife to a minimum," said Mark Howery, wildlife diversity senior biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "Well-meaning people often misinterpret normal wildlife behavior as something abnormal. It usually does more harm than good when people intervene."

It's almost always the best practice to leave young wildlife alone, he said.

Finding a young animal by itself does not mean it's been abandoned or needs to be rescued. The adult animals are usually nearby and visit their offspring sparingly to avoid detection from predators.

Young wildlife removed from the wild are denied important natural learning experiences that help with survival. So even if these animals are returned to the wild, their survival chances are reduced. Also, these animals may become tame and return to places where people live, only to be attacked by domestic animals or hit by vehicles.

Most people quickly find they cannot properly care for young wildlife, and many of these animals soon die in the hands of people just trying to help.

Finally, "rescuing" a newborn animal is likely an illegal activity! Laws are on the books that prohibit people from picking up or handling most wildlife.

In rare cases, when a young animal is found with a dead adult animal or it has visible signs of injury, people can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for advice and assistance.