Tax vote failed, but more to be done

The power of voting is very strong, especially in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Defeating the recent tax proposal was a victory for the people of Pine Bluff, and a determination for my continued advocacy and love for our city.

Because I stood my ground and convictions publicly, I took a lot of criticism, particularly on the air waves, where there was a daily "programmatic assassination" of my character. But, in the end, the people's votes proved that I had the right position on whether the taxpayers should continue to support the mission of a private group.

This tax initiative failed to pass, but that that doesn't mean that we are free from major problems to solve in order to get our city back on track. It means that the people have chosen sensible economics empowerment verses paying more taxes on issues that are unclear.

The economic foundation of our city will be improved by making smart governmental decisions, investing in the future of our youth, creating good paying jobs, constantly improving education and giving small businesses financial support, which include loans and business ideas.

The citizens of Pine Bluff are beginning to notice that we are the only city of our demographics that is attempting progress toward some "utopia" without a social safety net institution of vocational skills training, on-the-job training, entrepreneurship for our young people who may not have attended college and begin to establish a better relationship with UAPB. This too, is an economic travesty, and a social miscarriage for the betterment of our young people.

Yes, "we the people" still have a lot of work to do in order to become a productive city. But, it is imperative that we start a public conversation on how we plan to strategize on solutions to our problems without imposing the burden of taxes on our citizens.

As your Third Ward Councilmember, I will continue to listen to collective voices of the people, and I will leave it up to the people to distinguish between "fact and fiction" on what is proposed in the future.

Always remember, "You can't beat me loving Pine Bluff."

Glen Brown Sr. serves the Third Ward on the Pine Bluff City Council.