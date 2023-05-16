Trooper arrests flailing suspect

HOT SPRINGS -- A reportedly intoxicated woman was arrested Friday evening on felony drug charges after an Arkansas State Police trooper reportedly saw her "fighting" with a hose at a local store's fuel pumps.

Christy Ann Johnson, 56, who lists a Bismarck address, was taken into custody about 5 p.m. at the E-Z Mart, 4600 Central Ave., and charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia -- each punishable by up to six years in prison -- and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Johnson, who lists no prior felony history, remained in custody Monday on a $25,000 bond and was set to appear that day in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Trooper Justin Parker was driving through the parking lot of the E-Z Mart at the corner of Central Avenue and Higdon Ferry Road when he saw a black Ford Ranger pickup at the store's fuel pumps and a white female "walking around."

The woman, later identified as Johnson, was walking across the lot "with an extreme stagger and loose gait," Parker states, and he noted she "flailed her arms and hands" around as she walked.

She was attempting to pump fuel, but was "unable to handle the fuel hose," he states, and became entangled in the hose and "appeared to be fighting with it." At that point, Parker activated his lights and approached.

He made contact with Johnson and observed her to be "very erratic in her body mannerisms." He noted she was unable to hold steady, and continued to flail her arms, legs and head, propping herself up for balance at one point.

Johnson reportedly submitted to a series of field sobriety tests, which all indicated she was under the influence, so she was taken into custody for DWI.

In searching her vehicle, Parker reportedly found three glass pipes with meth residue, a blue container that had 1.4 grams of suspected meth and a marijuana grinder, all in the front seat.

Johnson reportedly stated she had forgotten about two of the meth pipes, but admitted to having the one pipe, the grinder and meth. She stated a friend gave her the meth and she had smoked it the night before.