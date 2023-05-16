UALR sits in 5th at NCAA regional

After the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's golf team opened the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional on Monday with a team score of a 5-under 279, the Trojans are tied with Oregon for fifth place out of 13 teams.

Georgia leads the team standings after shooting an 18-under 266. Michigan State and Illinois are tied for second at 12-under 272.

Jansen Smith leads all Trojans with a 4-under 67 and sits in a seven-way tie for fifth place in the individual standings. Nicolas Horder is the next UALR golfer on the leaderboard with a 2-under 69, putting him in a tie for 20th.

Anton Albers shot a even-par 71, placing in a tie for 41st. Archie Smith and Magnus Lomholt were UALR's final golfers, each carding a 1-over 72 and are in 44th place.

Lomholt, a senior from Denmark, sunk a hole-in-one on the 17th hole.

Georgia's Ben Van Wyk leads leads the individual race with a 6-under 65.

Also in regional action, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished in last place of 14 teams after the opening round of the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional on Monday.

UAPB shot a 25-over 313 as a team, finishing 35 shots behind first-place Texas Tech.

The Golden Lions were led by Li Su, Ismael Garcia and Jaime Diez Moliner, all three of whom shot a 5-over 77. The trio sits in a tie for 63rd place.

Patrick Mwendapole shot a 10-over 82, and Angel Perez rounded out UAPB's starting five with a 13-over 85. Mwendapole is 63rd of 75 competitors, and Perez is 74th.

Nick Dunlap of Alabama and Drew Goodman of Oklahoma lead the field after Day 1 after each shot a 6-under 66. Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech is one shot back with a 5-under 67.

Arkansas State University golfer Luke Naglic is in a tie for 42nd place at the NCAA Auburn (Ala.) Regional after shooting an openng-round 4-over 76 as an individual.

The Slovenia native birdied two holes and made 10 pars. He finished two shots back of a tie for 26th, three back of 15th and eight shots back of a tie for first between Christoph Bleier of Colorado State and John Houk of Tennessee-Chattanooga, who are at 4-under.

The five lowest individual scores and the five lowest team scores from each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.