Airport urges passengers to arrange ground transport pre-flight

Limited public transport options and a dwindling number of taxi and rideshare drivers has prompted officials at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport to urge passengers to pre-arrange travel from the airport, especially late at night.

The rapid development of the rideshare industry has meant declining fortunes for taxi companies, as consumers increasingly began getting rides via apps on their smartphones instead of by hailing cabs. Many taxi companies have shifted a focus away from individual fares to services like medical transports.

The taxi and rideshare industries both suffered immensely from the covid-19 pandemic, with so many people staying at home. Air travel dropped off sharply but recently rebounded to 2019 levels.

Spokesman Shane Carter said the Little Rock airport is experiencing the same issue as many other airports nationwide: a lack of rideshare and taxi drivers, with shortages especially common during off-peak hours.

Carter urged airline passengers to plan their ground transportation to the airport in advance especially if they are flying during non-peak hours, which tend to be early in the morning or on midweek days. The airport maintains an online listing of local taxi companies.

Uber and Lyft both have websites where passengers can book rides in advance. In the event of a delayed flight, both companies allow customers to cancel or delay booked rides for free so long as, with Lyft, customers do so within an hour of their scheduled pickup and, with Uber, if changes are made before a driver is assigned to the reservation.

Carter noted that the airport rental companies at Clinton National Airport are contracted to remain open until the last airline arrival of the night, but he urged customers to book their rentals early given the industry's vehicle shortage.

Rock Region Metro serves the airport via the Metro Connect microtransit service. Passengers can schedule a ride to pick them up at a scheduled time or as soon as possible by the TransLoc smartphone app or by calling Metro's dispatch at 501-476-3761. Those rides, however, only operate in an "East Little Rock" microtransit zone, which includes the airport and areas directly to its south, southeast and west, including downtown east of Scott Street and north of Ninth Street. Metro's River Cities Travel Center bus deport, where most of the agency's services terminate, is within the zone.

Metro Connect runs from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $1.35 and can be paid in cash or via the Token Transit smartphone app.