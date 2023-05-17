Bentonville Film Festival prepares for another year; Planning Commission approves use permit





BENTONVILLE -- The annual Bentonville Film Festival was approved for a conditional-use permit by the city Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The vote was 5-0 with two commissioners absent.

The permit will allow for a long-term temporary use for film screenings and a vendor village. Vendor tents, food trucks, music, screenings and other associated activities are proposed, according to planning documents.

The film festival is June 13-18.

The festival will hold film screenings at a variety of downtown locations, including Skylight Cinema at 350 S.W. A St., Thaden School theater at 800 S.E. C St. and Momentary theater and RODE House theater at 507 S.E. E St., according to planning documents.

Momentary Arvest Bank Courtyard at 507 S.E. E St. will be the location for the Geena Davis Outdoor Theater and Vendor Village. Vendor tents, food trucks, music and movie screenings will take place in that area, according to planning documents.

This year marks the ninth year of the Bentonville Film Festival as it continues to champion female, nonbinary, LGBTQIA+, Black, indigenous, people of color and people with disabilities' voices in entertainment and media, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved The Mill at the Reserve large-scale plan. The property is in the southwest part of the city near the corner of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Vaughn Road.

It's a multifamily apartment complex with retail components on a little over 6 acres. Plans call for three structures. The first will be a single-story community clubhouse and leasing office. The second will be a single-story, two-unit commercial building anticipated to be occupied by a sporting-goods store and coffee shop. An apartment building will be in the middle of the property. It will be four stories with 154 housing units along with 250 parking spaces, according to planning documents.

A conditional-use permit for Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa on Southwest Crockett Street also was approved.

A 12,500-square-foot canine boarding and daycare facility is planned. It will accommodate approximately 100 canines with 4,000 square feet of indoor play area. Jared Inman/Martial Arts Services Inc., the applicant, also proposes approximately 7,500 square feet for a screened outdoor play area, according to planning documents.

A Southwestern Electric Power Company electric substation at 1100 S.E. Moberly Lane was approved. There will be a pad, electrical infrastructure and detention pond.





Rezoning work

The Bentonville Planning Commission on Tuesday:

Approved a rezoning request for Elm Tree Accommodation LLC from agriculture to low-density single family residential at 801 S.W. Elm Tree Road. A lot split also was approved.

Approved a rezoning request for Ultra Homes, LLC from neighborhood commercial to general commercial at 1906 S.W. 14th St.

Denied a rezoning request for Chen and Ehret Real Holdings, LLC from low density single-family residential to medium density two-family and townhome at 1105 Convair St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette







