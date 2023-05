Nicholas Andrew Tarini, 18, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys.

John Nicholas Verdaris, also 18, is the salutatorian of the class.

Tarini plans to attend the University of Notre Dame at South Bend, Ind. The son of Michael and Kieran Tarini, he plans to study philosophy and psychology.

Verdaris plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, to major in chemical engineering. His parents are Nicholas and Maria Verdaris.