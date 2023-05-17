Club gets Medicare basics talk

Delores Kelley, club president, presented the program, "Medicare Basics," at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and baby shower to benefit the Hope of the Delta were held at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Kelley said Medicare is a federal health insurance program for eligible beneficiaries 65 and older, and beneficiaries with a qualifying medical disability. There are four parts to Medicare (Parts A-D) that cover hospital and inpatient care, doctor visits and outpatient care, public Medicare health plans (Medicare Advantage) and Prescription Drug coverage, according to the news release.

Medicare Part A covers hospital, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. Part A covers these services but not fully and not all services. Medicare Part B helps cover physician services, outpatient services, durable medical equipment, and other outpatient services. It is advised to get supplemental insurance.

Medicare Part C refers to Medicare Advantage plans which incorporate Part A, Part B, and often Part D-Prescription Drug coverage into one plan. Medicare pays a private insurance company to provide your healthcare coverage with a Medicare Advantage Plan. Medicare Part D refers to Medicare Prescription Drug coverage. People with original Medicare and a Medicare Supplement will need to purchase a Medicare Part D Prescription Plan separately. Medicare Supplement policies, also called Medigap policies help cover costs that Part A and Part B don't cover. Medigap plans do not cover prescription drugs.

In closing her program, Kelley explained that the best time to sign up for Medicare is three months before the month in which you turn 65 and ending three months after that. This is referred to as the Initial Enrollment Period.

Kelley also discussed the events they planned to attend including the home and garden show at the White Hall Community Center. The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Craft Workshop was held April 27 at the Jefferson County Extension Office where Timothy Wallace demonstrated floral arrangements. Linda Murray and Linda Works also taught participants how to decoupage a clear plate with a napkin.

There was a Jefferson County EHC Fellowship Tour on April 28 to visit the Sweet T. Farm, eat lunch and tour the Aquatic Center. Heart-N-Hands voted to eat at the Mongolian Grill after their May 11 meeting.

After the meeting, the club hosted a baby shower for the Hope of the Delta. The club members brought clothes, wipes, baby blankets, and other items to help stock the Delta's Mommy Store. Kaye Richardson baked special cupcakes for the shower. Pam Fowler, director of education at the center, was a guest and spoke on the services which Hope of the Delta offers.