COLUMNIST: Ghost kitchens are dying, and nobody notices

There are a few pandemic habits we have embraced: Zoom meetings, QR codes, hand sanitizer. Not so much the ghost kitchen, an innovation that promised to change the world, but has shaken out to be more a thing of quarantine folklore than a reliable business.

Ghost kitchens--restaurant kitchens that offer delivery only--became a popular and affordable way for fledgling restaurants to launch on a shoestring budget and for existing companies to bring in additional revenue during the pandemic.

As traffic and sales at major restaurants cratered, they hopped on to the trend. In 2021, Wendy's announced plans to open 700 ghost kitchens across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Rego Restaurant Group said its Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands were set to open 100 ghost kitchens the following year.

Many of those plans have fizzled in a normalizing world. Wendy's announced last week that it will permanently close the entire U.S. ghost kitchen business it launched with Reef Technology.

Turns out people never really stopped going to drive-throughs and missed dining out while in quarantine. Quick-service restaurant traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic pace; dine-in spots are recovering but still lag behind 2019 levels, according to a JLL report released last month.

Pricier groceries are driving people to fast food. Wendy's is investing in late-night menus this summer, anticipating a pickup in traffic. Late-night customers are already back to pre-pandemic levels. All this is to say that the cost of running an empty delivery-only restaurant proved to be too high compared with the traditional fast-food model.

As with many innovations, ghost kitchen services grew faster than food-ordering platforms could keep up with, leading to issues with transparency that ultimately turned customers off. There is really no way for people using a food-delivery app to know if Joe's Sandwiches is the same as Jane's Sandwiches, which offers delivery for the same items at higher prices. Big restaurant companies such as Chuck E. Cheese operate ghost kitchens under shell restaurants with different names, giving consumers the illusion of choice. Earlier this year, Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats began pruning its app of thousands of restaurants that list multiple delivery options under different names but offer the same menu. It also now requires restaurant ghost kitchens to distinguish their virtual menus by at least 50 percent from their parent menus.

Ghost kitchens do some good and fill a void in the restaurant industry. They typically operate out of undesirable retail spaces and help restaurants keep the lights on. But as we emerge from the pandemic, their place in the recovery is precarious.

The pandemic reminded us of basic things such as how to wash your hands (scrub with soap for 15 seconds or the time it takes to sing happy birthday) and that humans are social creatures. The convenience and speed of a good burger delivered to your home isn't always worth more than a night at a sports bar with friends or family.