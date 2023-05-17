WH resident earns award at Rhodes College

Priscilla Foreman of White Hall graduated and received the 2023 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award at the 174th Commencement Exercises of Rhodes College at Memphis on May 13.

Also honored were Mia Harris, also a graduate, and Timothy S. Huebner, associate provost and the Irma O. Sternberg Professor of History.

Rhodes presents the award to two graduating seniors and one non-student who have given selflessly to others and the college, according to a news release.

Foreman was a double major in media studies and history. Foreman has served as a resident assistant, a student representative on the Board of Trustees, a member of the Honor Council, an inaugural member of the Cultural Programming Committee, and has served as communications director for the Multicultural Vision Program. She was honored as Rhodes Royalty in 2022.

One of Foreman's peers commented, "I am convinced that this school would not run without Priscilla Foreman. As my MVP mentor, Priscilla was my first introduction to Rhodes -- and what a way to be introduced to Rhodes. She is a kind-hearted person whose purpose is to help others. Anytime I've ever had an issue, I text Priscilla, not because she always has the answer, but because she is dedicated to helping me find it. I look up to and strive to be just like her -- a helpful servant leader (who is also hilarious). She is my role model, and I'm so proud of her."

Center to observe Mental Health Month

Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Systems, 2500 Rike Drive, is celebrating "May is Mental Health Month." A special observance will be held at 3 p.m. May 24. SEABHS' event will feature several speakers including the peer specialist and clients who will be sharing their stories and experiences around their mental health journey, according to a news release.

The community is invited to attend and all ages are welcome. The event will also include vendors, refreshments, a questions and answer segment and the ability to learn more about the center, according to the release.

SEABHS seeks to identify and address the mental health needs of consumers in the area. The agency advocates for those with mental illness collaborating with a diverse network of partnerships that includes: social service providers, educational institutions, court systems, government agencies, and medical facilities.

Established in 1964 in Pine Bluff, SEABHS serves residents of Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties.

SEABHS clients have access to a full array of services which are provided by the agency's staff which includes psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, mental health professionals, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Licensed Professional Counselors, qualified behavioral health providers, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Services are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Details: Bessie Lancelin, director of clinical services, (870) 534-1834.

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Each participant will need photo identification along with a utility bill if they are new clients. All others will only need to show their photo identification. Details: Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle at House of Bread, (870) 872-2196.

Chamber plans Lunch & Learn

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn event with Susan G. Simon, director of Strategic Partnerships Working Credit NFP.

The event will be held at noon May 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Working Credit NFP is a not-for-profit organization that provides credit building workshops and confidential financial counseling for a year, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Lunch costs $15. RSVP May 22 or May 23 to vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call (870) 535-0110.

DAV sets virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 65 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all at no cost, according to a news release.

To register for the virtual job fair and access free resources visit jobs.dav.org.