Daily Record

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 4:22 a.m.

Marriages

Max Rivera, 25, and Barabara Romero Ancona, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Lucas Morales Estrada, 31, and Esther Antonio Borjas, 38, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Morales Zavala, 24, and Yancy Fuentes Ramirez, 23, both of Little Rock.

Marleka Bell, 33, and Latoya Young, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Dillion Vick, 32, and Haley Plunkett, 30, both of Sherwood.

Ramsey Mauldin, 31, Katherine Keil, 31, both of Seattle.

Hunter Keeling, 23, and Allie Atkinson, 25, both of Sherwood.

Luther McCoy, 40, and Luis Rosas Rivera, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Timothy McFadden, 31, and Jessica Watson, 33, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1758. Jessica Wilson v. Zachary Wilson.

23-1759. Leslie Williams v. Charles Williams.

23-1760. Corlis Williams v. Michael Williams.

GRANTED

22-3432. Kena Tuckerson v. Anthony Tuckerson.

23-428. Deja Pringle v. Jonathan Pringle.

23-1332. Ellen Hagood vs. John Hagood.

23-1373. Laura White v. Matthew White.

