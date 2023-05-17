Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | 'Trying to Steal a Win': Mark Martin's North Wilkesboro memories; Darlington recap

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 10:37 a.m.
Driver Mark Martin, from Batesville, celebrates in victory lane at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, near North Wilkesboro, N.C., in this Oct. 1, 1995 file photo, after winning the Tyson Holly Farms 400.(AP Photo/Alan Marler)

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas interview Arkansas native and 40-time NASCAR Cup winner Mark Martin to discuss the magnitude of the track's return and his memories of the track he won 3 times at and made his NASCAR debut.

Daniel and Jared also recap the Cup race at Darlington Raceway and discuss Rick Hendrick's critical comments about Ross Chastain.

