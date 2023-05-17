DROPPING THE HAMMER | 'Trying to Steal a Win': Mark Martin's North Wilkesboro memories; Darlington recap

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas interview Arkansas native and 40-time NASCAR Cup winner Mark Martin to discuss the magnitude of the track's return and his memories of the track he won 3 times at and made his NASCAR debut.

Daniel and Jared also recap the Cup race at Darlington Raceway and discuss Rick Hendrick's critical comments about Ross Chastain.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]