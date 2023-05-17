DEAR HELOISE: I have thrown out five pizza cutters because they are either broken or too dull to cut a mushroom. Then, my sister-in-law told me to try a pair of sturdy kitchen scissors to cut pizza, and it turned out they work. I've been doing this for over a year now, and the scissors work every time.

-- Joan R.,

Canonsburg, Pa.

DEAR READER: That is an old Heloise trick, and I love it. Instead of a hassle with the pizza cutter, I started using a pair of kitchen scissors and never looked back. It's annoying to fight with food, so any time there's a better or easier way to do something, go for it.

DEAR HELOISE: A few months ago I made your Cherry Surprise dessert, and it was a big hit with my kids. My 8-year-old has asked me to make it for his birthday in June. There is just one problem, though; I lost the recipe. Would you repeat that recipe so I can make it again?

-- Melody F.,

Kirkwood, Kan.

DEAR READER: This recipe is so easy to make that many of my readers ask for it all the time. Here it is for you and your children.

Cherry Surprise

2 sticks of butter or margarine

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 pint sour cream

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dredging

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup maraschino cherries, chopped, plus juice

1 ½ cups of pecans, chopped

2 cups confectioners' sugar

Maraschino cherry juice

Cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Beat eggs and add to the creamed ingredients. Mix 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and the almond extract and sour cream. Then, add flour, baking soda and salt, mixing to blend. Lastly, dredge chopped maraschino cherries and pecans in flour and stir in to mixture.

Bake in a greased and floured Bundt or tube pan in an oven set to 325 degrees for about 1 to 1-and-a-half hours. (Check cake after an hour with toothpick. If it comes out clean, cake is done.)

For the icing, combine confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and enough cherry juice to make the icing thick enough to spread on cooled cake.

