IDEA ALLEY: Reader recipes for pork chops, sauteed green beans and lemon frosted angel food cake

The following recipes are among the many sent in by Anita Rowe. While they were not submitted as a meal, I think they'd make a nice supper so I'm grouping them together with that in mind.

Pork Chops with Rice

6 to 8 pork chops

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ medium onion, chopped

1 cup uncooked rice (not instant)

½ teaspoon salt

Broil pork chops until the fat renders. Reserve drippings and set aside.

In an electric skillet, combine the soup, 3 cups water and onion. Heat this mixture until it is hot and then add the rice, salt and drippings from broiled pork chops. Stir well. Let rice mixture simmer about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add broiled pork chops on top of rice and simmer until rice is done, stirring occasionally so rice doesn't stick. Cook at about 280 degrees for about 40 minutes.

Sautéed Green Beans

3 to 4 cans green beans

2 to 3 tablespoons bacon grease or olive oil (see note)

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped onion (optional)

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon brown or white sugar

Bacon pieces (optional)

Drain and rinse green beans. Set aside.

Heat bacon grease or olive oil in skillet and add onion and cook until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add drained beans and a little water (about ½ green bean can) to the skillet. Season with salt, pepper and sugar and stir well.

The intent is to cook the beans mostly without water so that they shrivel some as they cook as it intensifies the flavor. Stir beans occasionally for about 15 minutes so they don't stick but it may be necessary to add additional water so that all beans are able to get rotated to the bottom of the pan to get the heat needed.

Note: Bacon grease can be rendered from frying 2 pieces of bacon. Bacon can be used to sprinkle over beans when done.

Lemon Frosted Angel Food Cake

1 prepared angel food cake

1 (6- to 8-ounce) container lemon yogurt (optional)

1 can lemon pie filling

1 (8-ounce) Cool Whip, thawed

Fresh lemon slices or zest, optional

Cut the angel food cake into 3 or 4 layers. Mix the lemon yogurt (if using) into the pie filling. Spread the lemon mixture between the cake layers, using all or most of it. Frost the cake with Cool Whip. Decorate with lemon slices or zest if desired. Refrigerate overnight before serving. This must be stored in the refrigerator.

REQUESTS

Stuffed crab like that served at Abe's Ole Feed House for Rhonda Sweat. "Abe's recipe appears to be cornbread based with a great savory flavor," Sweat writes.

Tartar sauce like that served at the-long closed Spinnaker Restaurant on Asher Avenue in Little Rock, also for Sweat. Spinnaker was next door to a bowling alley, notes Sweat. Spinnaker, you may recall, moved to the Galleria Shopping Center on Rodney Parham in 1995 before closing for good in 1999.

