Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, said public confidence depends on law enforcement "following the same rules that apply to everyone else" as two New York police detectives were charged with swiping two bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne from a VIP table at a music festival.

Eric Huxley, a suspended Indianapolis police sergeant facing up to 10 years in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.

Andreas Ziegel, a state judge in Dresden, Germany, said what's been returned does not erase the fact that the Green Vault Museum's collection "is probably destroyed forever" as five men were sentenced to four to six years in prison for a heist that netted 21 pieces of jewelry with 4,300 diamonds, insured for $129 million.

Joel, a dog with a nose for cocaine, leaped high and pawed furiously to enable police at the port of Gioia Tauro, Italy, to seize 3 tons of the drug valued at $900 million hidden in 70 tons of bananas shipped from Ecuador.

Aviad Scheinin of Israel's University of Haifa "can hardly sleep at night" because of the "very rare event" of a Mediterranean monk seal named Yulia, one of just 350 mature specimens known to exist in the wild, sunbathing on a beach in Tel Aviv.

Patrick Gogerty of Cody, Wyo., faces up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted of killing a protected male grizzly weighing 530 pounds that he says he mistook for a legal-to-hunt black bear outside Yellowstone National Park.

Marion Shaun Lund, a Mississippi podiatrist, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $851,428 for defrauding Medicare and the military insurer by prescribing and dispensing unnecessary foot bath medications and diagnostic testing of toenails.

Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Ariz., was sentenced to 103 years in prison for killing four people in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield, with prosecutors pointing to a night of drinking in St. Paul.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel of Italy's Pompeii Archaeological Park said "there were violent, powerful seismic events ... at the time of the eruption" as two unearthed skeletons point to deaths caused by earthquakes as well as volcanic ash and gas from Mount Vesuvius.