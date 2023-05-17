Intel on AI

Breaking news: AI has the potential to disrupt political campaigns!

Okay, you may have heard that before, and somewhere else; we mentioned it a few weeks ago. Apparently, artificial intelligence seems to be on more and more minds these days.

The Associated Press reports that "AI can not only rapidly produce targeted campaign emails, texts or videos, but it also could be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine elections."

Oh, great.

Among the items listed to beware of are: "Automated robocall messages of a candidate supposedly confessing to a crime or expressing racist views; video footage showing someone giving a speech or interview they never gave; or fake images designed to look like local news reports, falsely claiming a candidate dropped out of the race."

It's already happening. The Trump campaign "shared AI-generated content with followers on social media. A manipulated video of CNN host Anderson Cooper that Trump shared on his Truth Social platform . . . distorted Cooper's reaction to the CNN town hall this past week with Trump . . ."

Conversely, AI-generated images of Trump's mugshot from being arraigned in New York City "fooled some social media users even though the former president didn't take one." And we all remember those fake photos last month of D. Trump supposedly running from officers trying to arrest him. With computers these days, it doesn't take an expert to put a politician's face on another's body.

In response, a trade association for political consultants in Washington "condemned the use of deepfakes in political advertising, calling them a deception with no place in legitimate, ethical campaigns."

That might have all the impact of a similar statement out of the UN. That is, no impact at all.

It's simply not enough to think an entire industry will be of like mind and do the right thing and police itself (think Big Tobacco).

We take some solace in the fact that legislation has been introduced at the federal and state levels to address the issue. Some of the ideas include requirements to label campaign ads created with AI to the point of providing watermarks for a synthetic image that indicate it was produced by AI.

These are good steps, especially considering the amount of deception that has already occurred, or has been attempted without using AI.

However, the most important part of any law on any issue are the penalties for the perps. Penalties are certainly intended for punishment, but their real value is realized when the punishment deters the crime from happening. There is always an "is it worth it?" contemplation that goes into the equation of breaking the law. Any legislation put forward to make this illegal should make the risk of getting caught so harsh that it won't happen.

This deterrent value idea is critical in the case of political campaigns. Most end on election day, which makes it entirely possible for the damage to be done before the punishment can be imposed.

But for all the sticks and carrots that come with this topic, we have to rely on the tried-and-true policy that has proven effective in all the political campaigns to this point: Good information drives out bad information.

If--this is a big "if"--we can find, identify and label deepfakes during campaigns, we should try. But when these deepfakes show up, it will be up to Reliable Sources to tell the people what is real, and what is not. This newspaper is already doing so: See every Sunday in the replica edition as our editors devote a full page to what was not real news over the previous week.

This requires trust in the media. Or at least in some of the media. Which is another reason why newspapers and news magazines and local broadcast sources should work incredibly hard to maintain their credibility. When it comes to saying, "Trust us, what you see is fake," it would help considerably if trust is already a given.