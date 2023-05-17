Judge breaks Maple Leaf with HR; Yanks win

TORONTO -- Aaron Judge's tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large Maple Leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre's restaurant, lifting the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night after pitcher Domingo German was ejected for sticky stuff.

Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win. The second, a 462-foot drive in the eighth inning off Jay Jackson, came after Judge glanced into the Yankees' dugout. Toronto's broadcasters speculated he was looking for some kind of signal, and Toronto Manager John Schneider called Judge's look "kind of odd."

With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth inning Tuesday, Judge stared straight ahead at Erik Swanson (2-2), eyes never moving. His 448-foot drive to center chipped a corner of a white Maple Leaf between "WESTJET" and "FLIGHTDECK" below the windows of a redesigned social area that opened this year as part of the ballpark's renovation.

Judge has five homers in his past four games, raising his season total to 11 homers.

After Judge struck out in the third inning, there was a brief shouting match between Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker and Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas. Walker went to the outfield end of the dugout, yelling and gesturing at Rojas, a former Mets manager.

German was ejected after he walked to the mound to start the bottom of the fourth and umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff. His ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season.

German retired his first nine batters when his hands were examined by first base umpire D.J. Reyburn as the pitched headed to the mound for the bottom of the fourth. Other umpires came over along with Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, and German was ejected by crew chief James Hoye, who was working the plate.

Hoye's crew examined the 30-year-old right-hander during an April 15 start against Minnesota, when German retired his first 16 batters, but allowed him to stay in that game. Hoye had asked German to wash rosin off his hand and some had remained on the pitcher's pinkie finger.

German was replaced by Ian Hamilton, who was removed after five batters and 27 pitches because of right groin tightness.

Ryan Weber (1-0) allowed three hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first Yankees decision.

ORIOLES 7, ANGELS 3 Ryan Mountcastle homered and doubled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, and host Baltimore beat Los Angeles. Dean Kremer (5-1) rebounded after allowing a homer to lead off the game, winning his third straight start.

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 4 Masataka Yoshida doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and host Boston ended a four-game losing streak against Seattle.

WHITE SOX 8, GUARDIANS 3 Luis Robert Jr. homered in the fourth straight game, Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger went deep off Shane Bieber in Chicago's six-run fifth inning, and the White Sox beat visiting Cleveland. Lance Lynn (2-5) allowed 3 runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits in 7 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2 Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game for host St. Louis, but the Cardinals lost to Milwaukee, which got home runs from Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 4 Jorge Soler hit a walk-off two-run homer and host Miami rallied to beat Washington. The Marlins were down to their last out when Garrett Cooper doubled off Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey (2-1). Luis Arraez singled to score Cooper and pull Miami within 4-3. Pinch-runner Jon Berti stole second before Soler drove a 3-2 pitch by Harvey over the wall in left-center for his 10th homer and the come-from-behind win. It was also Soler's first career walk-off shot.

RED 3, ROCKIES 1 Nick Senzel hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping visiting Cincinnati beat Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 4, PIRATES 0 Michael Lorenzen had a season-high seven strikeouts in six innings, Spencer Torkelson doubled twice as host Detroit beat slumping Pittsburgh.

RAYS 8, METS 5 Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in five runs, ruining Justin Verlander's home debut for New York as Tampa Bay took a win. Jose Siri also went deep and Harold Ramírez had two RBI singles among his three hits for the Rays, who improved the best record in baseball to 32-11.

RANGERS 7, BRAVES 4 Adolis Garcia extended his MLB-leading RBI total to 44 with a two-run homer, Dane Dunning was solid again while filling the rotation spot of injured ace Jacob deGrom and host Texas beat Atlanta.

ASTROS 7, CUBS 3 Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits as host Houston defeated Chicago.