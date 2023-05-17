Leaders lauded

Editor, The Commercial:

We deeply appreciate the following community leaders and organizations for their steadfast support of our Pine Bluff residents in defeating the proposed 3/8th and 5/8th sale taxes during the May 9, 2023, special election.

Due to the hard work of former Alderman Ivan Whitfield and the state as well as the local chapter of the NAACP, our community members were protected from the unnecessary financial burden of additional taxes.

We are very fortunate to have selfless leaders in our community who put the needs of others before themselves.

Therefore, thank you former Alderman Whitfield and the NAACP for being here for us when we needed you the most.

Earl and Ora Mays,

Pine Bluff