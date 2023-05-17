People don't matter

So, while asserting the GOP is the party of people, taking the government in its own hands and then behind the scenes preventing the people from doing just that seems a bit underhanded. Tim Griffin denying an initiative to repeal the very unpopular LEARNS Act is just another example of that.

Since the GOP has taken control of the state government, it has repeatedly denied initiatives it didn't want to make it to the ballot that might threaten its agenda, one of the most recent being the overhaul of how redistricting is done. I am so glad the party is looking out for my best interests in spite of myself. So now it can take my tax money that I pay for my public schools and give it to private schools instead of trying to improve the public schools; sure makes me feel better.

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

Words are weapons

Every time our governor speaks, she uses that time to denigrate Democrats and especially "the Biden administration." While I understand that she is a Republican as most in this state are, I was taught at a very young age that your words are very powerful. The Bible even states that your words are the most powerful and possibly most destructive tool you have. Use them wisely.

Every time I read her comments, she makes me mad the way she talks about half of this country. Why does she have to be so caustic toward other human beings just because they don't reside in her party? This, in my opinion, is why this country is in such a battle. Even our leaders do not use common sense when talking about other people; it's always punitive and hurtful and creates anger.

Good job, Governor, keep up your caustic appeal; it seems to be working for you.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

Headline just awful

Regarding the article in last Wednesday's B section headlined "Safety officer killed in wreck" with the subheader "He's said too have had impact," I don't even know where to begin.

Is anybody checking these things? There's the insensitive phrasing (a man killed in a wreck is said to have impact?) and the use of "too" instead of "to."

I'm no journalism major, but this is not your best work.

GIL FOSTER

Little Rock

Have to take first step

Ms. Brenda Looper had a column in last Wednesday's paper that should be required reading by my fellow citizens. If we can't do everything, at least do one thing. If we don't take the first step, we will never get anywhere.

Care enough about others' safety to consider our options.

BILL BOND

Benton

Decision disappoints

As a 50-year resident of northwest Arkansas, I was disappointed and saddened in the decision of the Walton Arts Center (WAC) that resulted in a pause to its partnership with NWA Equality for the coming NWA Pride programming.

The arts historically have provided a forum for us to be reminded of our shared humanity, and understanding and accepting that people can be different from us without posing a threat. The arts also historically have served to disrupt embodied prejudice by providing both a mirror for the marginalized to see themselves being worthy of support and acceptance, and a window for the rest of us to experience the reality of life for those marginalized by prejudice and bigotry; in other words, "to walk in their shoes."

Granted, the tide of political activity in Arkansas and other states tapping into fear and prejudice against the LGBTQ community, and particularly the transgender community, makes the job of standing for what's right more challenging. But the lack of courage shown in the WAC decision, and the abandonment of its responsibility to the community, is disappointing. An hour of education about the value of the "Drag Storytime" movement and its positive impact on youth experiencing sexual-identity questions would put the minds of thinking people at ease, and certainly at ease with the programming of our LGBTQ brethren in northwest Arkansas.

WAC has profited and will profit from shows like "Hairspray," "Tootsie," "Moulin Rouge," and the coming "Boy George" performance at the AMP, all of which focus on elements of transgenderism. The hypocrisy of the WAC decision in this matter is blatant.

St. Paul instructed us in Romans 12, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind." The "world" he speaks of is where bigotry and prejudice live.

CHALON RAGSDALE

Fayetteville