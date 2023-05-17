Little Rock city board again defers proposal to regulate Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, one day after public forum

A proposed Little Rock ordinance that would create a set of regulations for short-term rental properties listed on platforms such as Airbnb was deferred again at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday evening at the request of city staff.

City board members agreed to amend the meeting agenda in a voice vote, pushing consideration of the proposed ordinance to June 20. Before Tuesday, consideration of the proposal had been deferred at least nine times since September, according to city meeting materials.

The proposed ordinance has received the approval of the Little Rock Planning Commission. The measure had been scheduled to receive a first reading during the city board's meeting Tuesday; draft ordinances must be read three times before they can be voted on for adoption, but city officials often advance them through all three readings during the same meeting by suspending the rules.

The latest deferral came one day after city officials held a public forum at Philander Smith College to allow residents to discuss the proposed ordinance.

Jamie Collins, the director of the Little Rock Planning and Development Department, explained the proposal and fielded questions during the forum, which was also attended by several city board members. A number of active short-term rental operators as well as citizens shared concerns, questions and criticism regarding the proposed ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would codify a municipal licensing and inspection regime for short-term rentals.

At the moment, the approval of new owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied short-term rentals is accomplished through the city's special use permit and planned zoning district processes, respectively.

The proposed ordinance would define short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts using the same language: an owner-occupied or non-owner-occupied single-family or multi-family property with up to five guest rooms rentable for fewer than 30 consecutive days, with up to one of the guest rooms located in "an approved accessory dwelling."

Under the proposed regulatory framework, the Planning Commission would grant special use permits to operators of short-term rental properties. After the approval of the Planning Commission, rental operators would have to secure a business license and have it renewed annually.

Annual inspections could cost operators up to $500, but the fee would be waived for structures designated as contributing to the status of a historic district.

Additionally, the proposed ordinance would establish a series of requirements for short-term rental operators to follow, including a prohibition on the hosting of private parties and special events.

Although the Arkansas Senate earlier this year passed a bill that would have limited local governments' ability to restrict the operations of short-term rentals, the legislation did not get the approval of the Arkansas House before the session ended.

Approval by the Little Rock city board later this year would follow a similar step in North Little Rock, where the City Council last month passed an ordinance setting regulations for short-term rentals.