Little Rock drops to 102 out of 150 in ranking of best places to live





Little Rock dropped 15 spots to No. 102 in U.S. News & World report's latest rankings of the best places to live out of the country's 150 most-populous metropolitan areas.

Last year, Little Rock ranked 87th on the list. Its lower ranking in the list released Tuesday came the same year it landed at No. 5 on U.S. News' "most dangerous places" list.

U.S. News was not specific about what caused the drop in the best places to live ranking, but when Little Rock was ranked 93rd on that list in 2021, it claimed the No. 13 spot on the most-dangerous list. The more dangerous a city gets, the less desirable it becomes, a point that was conceded by Little Rock Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir.

"Crime is undoubtedly an issue in many parts of the country," he said. "We're very encouraged about what our new police chief, Heath Helton, is doing to address the crime issue in our city. We're all invested in seeing it get better."

Little Rock earned an overall rating of 6.1 out of 10. In terms of value, the city earned a robust score of 7.6. Little Rock is ranked as the 23rd cheapest U.S. metro area in which to live, according to U.S. News. In terms of desirability, the city scored a 5. The desirability index measures whether people want to live in that city, which is mostly based on survey data and net migration scores.

"Little Rock is Arkansas's center of commerce, finance, healthcare and government, with a low cost of living and abundant quality-of-life amenities," said Aaron Sadler, a spokesman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., in an email Tuesday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "We are proud of our diverse and growing city, which was one of very few mid-sized Southern cities to have a population increase in the most recent Census."

Crime has impact on a city's reputation and that has been something Little Rock has struggled to overcome.

Last year, police in the city investigated 81 homicides, up from 65 a year earlier and surpassing the previous record of 76 killings set in 1993.

The U.S. News report did not go into detail about what makes Little Rock a comparatively dangerous place to live, but crime statistics from the FBI made up 25% of the quality-of-life score assigned to cities in the best-places report, which gave Little Rock a 6.1 on that measure.

Quality of education, well-being, commuter index, quality and availability of health care and air quality also are factored in to the quality-of-life score.

Little Rock scored 5.7 in job market; 50% of the job market score is based on the unemployment rate while the other half is based on average annual salary. Little Rock's unemployment rate as of March was 2.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate is at 3.5%.

In spite of the issues lowering its overall score, Little Rock remains a city with great offerings and further potential, Chesshir said. He pointed out that its relatively low cost of living, economic diversity, multicultural offerings and easy-to-handle climate all contribute to its appeal.

"It doesn't matter what line of work you're in, you will find that Little Rock is an affordable place to live and one that has a lot to offer," he said. "I wouldn't say that we're recession-resistant, but we're not nearly as impacted as other cities whenever there is an economic decline. And that's because of how diverse our economy is."

One standout perk the city has is its significantly lower-than-average housing cost. In 2021, the national average cost for a house was $365,616, according to the report. In Little Rock, it was $227,392, a 38% difference.

U.S. News also mentioned that Little Rock residents "generally pay less" for food, utilities, health care and other services compared to the average American adult.

"This year's rankings are a reflection of the current economic, social and natural factors that impact a place's livability for its residents," said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News, in a news release announcing the latest rankings. "People are considering more than housing when they look at an area's affordability -- they want to know how much goods cost in that area. The ever-present risk for severe weather and a community's ability to recover -- coupled with the area's opportunities for social activities -- are also taken into account when evaluating a best place to live."

The Northwest Arkansas metro area fell three spots in the latest ranking, coming in at No. 10. For eight years in a row, Northwest Arkansas has earned a top 10 ranking.

Green Bay, Wis., captured the No. 1 ranking this year. Last year's No. 1, Huntsville, Ala., dropped to No. 2.



