Man sought in killing of father, stepmother in Craighead County

Craighead County deputies on Wednesday were still looking for a man suspected in the killing of his father and stepmother earlier this month, authorities said.
Authorities this week issued a warrant for Jonathan Boyd, 62, of Paragould who is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the May 8 killing of his father Larry Boyd, 84, and stepmother Josey Boyd, 80, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.
The couple was found dead May 8 at a residence in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, Rolland said.
Boyd will also face an aggravated robbery charge if apprehended, Rolland said.
