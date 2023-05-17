Sections
Marshall Tucker Band to headline Hope Watermelon Festival concert August 12

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 12:50 p.m.
The Marshall Tucker Band (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Marshall Tucker Band will headline the 47th annual Hope Watermelon Festival concert, 8:30 p.m.  Saturday, Aug. 12, on the CMC Stage at Hope Fair Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. “Early-bird” tickets —  $15, $10 for children 4-10 – go on sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce at 201 S. Main St. in Hope, or online at hempsteadhall.com

Subsequently, general admission tickets will be $20 in advance, $25 ($10 for children) day-of-show and $40 for all reserved seating. 

For more information, call the Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce at (870) 777-3640 or the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation at (870) 722-8516.


