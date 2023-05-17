Massachusetts U.S. attorney to resign

BOSTON -- Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign after a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

The Justice Department's watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business Friday.

Rollins' attorney said she has been "profoundly honored" to have served as U.S. attorney and proud of her office's work but "understands that her presence has become a distraction." Attorney Michael Bromwich -- a former Justice Department inspector general -- said Rollins will make herself available to answer questions "after the dust settles and she resigns."

"The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else," Bromwich said.

The Justice Department didn't immediately comment Tuesday. The inspector general's office declined to comment.

Before taking the high-profile U.S. attorney job, she was the top prosecutor for Suffolk County, which includes Boston. In her role there, she sparred with Boston's largest police union and pushed ambitious criminal justice changes, most notably a policy not to prosecute certain low-level crimes such as shoplifting.

She was the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts and the first Black woman to become U.S. attorney for the state.

Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who had pushed for Rollins to be nominated to the post, said in a joint statement that they will respect her decision to step down.

"Rachael Rollins has for years dedicated herself to the people of Massachusetts and equal justice under the law," they said.

The inspector general's office opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a home in Andover, Mass., for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, according to two people briefed on the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the probe.

People familiar with the investigation told the AP at the time that the probe had expanded into other areas, including Rollins' use of her personal cellphone to conduct Justice Department business and a trip she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, another federal watchdog agency, has also been investigating whether Rollins' attendance at the fundraiser violated the Hatch Act, a law that limits political activity by government workers. The status of that investigation is unclear.

Investigators also examined a trip Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group, even though Justice Department employees are not supposed to accept payments for travel.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier this month that a "whistleblower" recently claimed Rollins had been "removing significant numbers of documents" from the U.S. attorney's office and "continued removing these documents even after being instructed to stop by the Department of Justice leadership."

Rollins' attorney called the allegation "complete nonsense."

Cotton said in a statement Tuesday that he "warned Democratic senators that Rachael Rollins wasn't only a pro-criminal ideologue, but also had a history of poor judgment and ethical lapses."

Information for this article was contributed by Steve LeBlanc and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press.