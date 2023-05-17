New Horizons Club stays busy in April

April was busy for the New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club which made various presentations and attended events.

Sophia Gwin presented the program "Medicare Basics." A member's guide was handed out that explained all the parts of Medicare, Medicare supplement information, and important dates to remember.

At the end of the meeting, small bags were filled with feminine items for young women at local schools. These bags were delivered to schools as a Community Service Project for the New Horizons Club.

As a fellowship trip, members had lunch and desserts at Charlotte's Eats and Sweets in Keo that was followed by antique shopping.

Members also had a fellowship trip to Trinity Village Annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show that was held on April 4 in Trinity's Great Hall. New Horizons members had lunch and saw fashions from The Blue Moose at Keo. Sarah Gwin of New Horizons wore a white jacket with big buttons and sleeves with ruffles that she modeled over a black top and pants.

A multicounty rally for the Southeast Delta & Northeast Ouachita areas for Mental Health Awareness and Self Health Care was held on April 13 at Pursuit Church. Counties invited to the "Love Yourself Mental Health Awareness Workshop" were Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, and Lincoln. There were numerous speakers and presentations. Guests also enjoyed lunch, lots of doors prizes, a card making craft, and silent auction.

The Master Gardeners Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale was held on April 15 at the White Hall Community Center. New Horizons along with other extension clubs worked in the Jefferson County Extension Club booth throughout the day. The "Fill the Truck Food Drive" was held during the show. Canned foods or money were collected for four local food pantries.

New Horizons EHC offered a craft workshop at the Jefferson County Extension Service Office conference room for all extension clubs on April 27. The workshop was led by Tim Wallace. Attendees were encouraged to bring flowers and a vase of their choice to create an arrangement with guidance from Wallace.

Extension Get Fit Classes are offered each Wednesday and Friday at the Extension Conference Room. Mediterranean Cooking Classes are offered on the third Tuesday of each month.

To pre-register for either class, call (870) 534-1033. People may also call this number if interested in joining a local Extension Homemakers Club.