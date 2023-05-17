



City's civil service panel to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave., to discuss monthly reports from the fire and police departments and a request from Police Chief Billy Hrvatin for the new promotion list to take effect immediately for all ranks except captain.

An executive session to conduct police promotion interviews will follow the meeting. Interviews will also take place at 4 p.m. Thursday.

For more information on the commission or for the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/csc.

Utility work closes part of sidewalk on Central

The sidewalk along the northbound side of Central Avenue, near Vineyard Street, will be closed for utility work until around Monday, May 29.

Caution signs and barricades are in place, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area.

GC Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.

Flower installation closes part of Central

The outside lanes of Central Avenue, from the 100 to 300 block, will be closed from 3 to 6:30 a.m. Thursday to hang flower baskets. This project was originally scheduled for May 11 but was delayed due to inclement weather.

Traffic cones and safety lighting will be in place, and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

Exchange to partially close for Flavor event

Exchange Street, between the north entrance to the Exchange Street Parking Plaza and Mountain Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Flavor of the Park.

The plaza will remain open for parking. Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in the area.

Gas line repair to close part of Carpenter Dam

The northbound lane of Carpenter Dam Road, between Malvern Avenue and Reese Way, will be closed on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., through May 30, for a gas line repair.

Detour signs and barricades are in place, and motorists should use an alternate route in this area.



