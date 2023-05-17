N.M. shooter identified as 18-year-old student

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- The gunman who killed three people and wounded six others as he fired randomly while roaming his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local high school student and his victims include a 97-year-old woman and her daughter, police said Tuesday.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack by Beau Wilson, 18, in the Farmington neighborhood where he lived. They say he opened fire Monday, killing Gwendolyn Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita.

Witnesses and police say Wilson walked through the neighborhood a short drive from downtown Farmington spraying bullets until police arrived at the scene within minutes and shot and killed him.

Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said Wilson was indiscriminately shooting at vehicles, but some rounds also hit homes.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive, but Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy said there is nothing yet leading investigators to believe Wilson knew any of the people he shot.

Bryan Brown was among those who ran into the street to help the victims. Bullets hit the family's home and vehicle.

He said one woman had gunshot wounds in her leg and head. She asked for help and he said he tried to stop the bleeding.

Brown said his teenage son knew Wilson from school and had texted him, knowing that he lived down the street. It was only later they found out that authorities identified Wilson as the shooter.

"It just goes to show you never really know somebody until something happens," Brown said. "He seemed like an OK kid."

In November, after he turned 18, Wilson legally purchased at least one gun used Monday, police said. He carried three firearms in the attack, including an assault-style weapon.

Four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson, including one of the wounded officers, said San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari.

Mayor Nate Duckett said Tuesday both wounded law enforcement officers -- a local Farmington officer and a state police officer -- were treated and released from a hospital.

Officers began receiving reports of gunshots at around 10:57 a.m. and the first one arrived at the scene at 11:02 a.m., Police Chief Steve Hebbe said Monday in a video. Three minutes later, the gunman had been killed.

On Tuesday, orange circles of spray paint still marked the ground where police had collected evidence in the shootings. Authorities were using metal detectors to search the grass in front of one of the churches along the street where gunfire erupted.

As night approached Monday, dozens of people gathered at Hills Church, a few miles from the attack scene, to pray at the base of a tall metal cross.

New Mexico enacted a red-flag law in 2020 that can be used to seize guns from people who pose a danger to others or themselves.

Dowdy said relatives expressed concern about Wilson's mental health when interviewed by police but that he didn't have enough information at this time to further elaborate.

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Tang of The Associated Press.