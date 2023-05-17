BASKETBALL

WNBA suspends Aces coach

The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Coach Becky Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures, for two games Tuesday after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby's allegations. The WNBA did not disclose details, but said Hammon violated league and team "respect in the workplace" policies. The league also rescinded the Aces' first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue -- a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21. It's the first time in league history that the WNBA has taken a draft pick from a team. That means Las Vegas may not have a first-round pick for two consecutive seasons. The Aces traded their 2024 pick. The Aces issued a strongly worded statement that they are "deeply disappointed by the outcome of the WNBA investigation" and said they "stand behind Coach Hammon."

Coach K, Dawkins among inductees

Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players, Johnny Dawkins, are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. The other three inductees announced Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski. The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army. Dawkins was one of Coach K's first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons. Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels in 2006-2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968. Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, "High School Basketball Illustrated."

SOCCER

Inter Milan reaches final

Inter Milan reached its first Champions League final in more than a decade with a 1-0 victory against city rival AC Milan on Tuesday. Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semifinal and Lautaro Martinez's 74th-minute goal ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback. Inter Milan will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City on June 10 in Istanbul. The second leg of the other semifinal is today, with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

TENNIS

Djokovic angered, wins

Novak Djokovic's angry glare made it clear how furious the 22-time Grand Slam champion was with his opponent at the Italian Open in Rome. And it wasn't just because Cameron Norrie hit him in the left calf with an overhead smash after Djokovic had already turned his back and conceded a point early in the second set of the Serb's 6-3, 6-4 win on Tuesday. There were also other instances of bad sportsmanship from Norrie, Djokovic said after reaching the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year. Djokovic also took issue with how his British opponent took a medical time out just before he served out the match. "I did watch the replay when he hit me. Maybe you could say he didn't hit me deliberately," Djokovic said when asked about his angry glare toward Norrie after the incident. "It was not so much maybe about that. ... From the very beginning, he was doing all the things that were allowed. He's allowed to take a medical timeout. He's allowed to hit a player. He's allowed to say 'Come on' in the face more or less every single point from basically first game. Those are the things that we players know in the locker room it's not fair play. He brought the fire, and I responded to that. I'm not going to allow someone behaving like this just bending my head. I'm going to respond to that." The 13th-seeded Norrie was not made available for comment. Also on Campo Centrale, Jannik Sinner was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2. Cerundolo will play Casper Ruud, who beat Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-3. In women's action, two-time defending Rome champion Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 and will next face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Also, Paula Badosa got past Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 and will play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

GOLF

Last original LPGA player dies

Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, her family said. She was 89. Hagge-Vossler won 26 times on the LPGA Tour, including the 1952 LPGA Championship, and she was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. She was 15-year-old Marlene Bauer when she joined 12 other women -- including her older sister, Alice Bauer -- in signing incorporation papers in 1950 for the fledgling LPGA Tour. Upon her death, the LPGA is among the premier women's sports associations in the world, with players this year competing for $100 million in prize money. "Marlene will be missed dearly, but I can guarantee she'll never be forgotten," LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. "She was an impressive athlete, a fiery competitor and at a young age showed women and girls that they could achieve greatness in all areas of life. We're incredibly grateful for her contributions to the LPGA, women's golf and women's sports at large." Her family said Hagge-Vossler died in a memory care facility and had been coping with physical problems during the last year because of a fall, The Desert Sun reported. Among the founders she joined were Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Louise Suggs and Patty Berg. While Hagge-Vossler already is in golf's Hall of Fame, the remaining founders were elected in March for the 2024 induction class.

BASEBALL

Rocker has Tommy John surgery

Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker, a top-10 pick in each of the past two MLB drafts, has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. Rangers General Manager Chris Young said Tuesday that Rocker had an MRI after his start last week at Class A Hickory. The surgery will probably be later this week. Rocker was the third overall pick by the Rangers last summer, when the right-hander was drafted again a year after concerns over a physical led to the former Vanderbilt standout going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick. Young said the 23-year-old Rocker, who was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in six starts for Hickory, was close to a promotion when he got hurt. He had 42 strikeouts in 28 innings.