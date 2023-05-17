100 years ago

May 17, 1923

Burglars entered Kirby's Flower Shoppe, 319 Main Street, and the J.B. Strauss Clothing Store, 217 Main Street, Tuesday night, according to reports received by the police yesterday morning. ... A cash drawer was forced open, but no money had been left in it by the proprietors. Entrance was gained through the skylight. The burglars left through the rear door. An old ragged coat was found in the store, and this was the only clue the officers found. The flower shop was ransacked, but the prowlers obtained only two boxes of soap and a shotgun. An effort was made to open the safe, but the yeggs failed.

50 years ago

May 17, 1973

The state Rehabilitation Services Division has received the first yearly installment of a three-year, $750,000 federal grant to expand its services to persons with spinal cord injuries. The $250,000, which will be matched with $27,778 in state funds, will pay employees' salaries and travel equipment and buy equipment and supplies. E. Russell Baxter, Division commissioner, said he hoped a grant would be available from the National Institutes of Health for medical services.

25 years ago

May 17, 1998

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette took top honors at the 1997 Mid-South Professional Journalism Awards Saturday, winning the Dan Henderson Award for Best of Show for newspapers with circulation of more than 35,000. ... The Democrat-Gazette received the Henderson Award based on the overall strength of its contest entries. Democrat-Gazette staff members shared first place in the category of nondeadline reporting: Cynthia Howell, Susan Roth, and former staff member Chris Reinolds took the award for their "Public School Report Card" series in June 1997. The October 1997 series, "Meth and Murder," on the investigation of the murder of Billie Jean Phillips, resulted in a first-place award for Michael Whiteley and Jeff Porter. Doug Peters also won a first place award for his March 1997 report, "Scientist cracking DNA code." The staff of the Democrat-Gazette was awarded first place in the Deadline Reporting category for coverage of the March 1, 1997, tornadoes that devastated the state.

10 years ago

May 17, 2013

After seeing a firetruck stationed outside his apartment building early Thursday, Andrew Deiser got dressed and packed his two laptop computers. ... "As soon as I opened my front door, the smoke rolled in ... and I thought, 'This could be it,'" said Deiser, 48. But a firefighter on the other side of the door pulled Deiser to him and held onto him as the two crouched and ran down a long hallway toward the staircase, he said. As the hallway clouded with smoke, the firefighter shoved an ax into the wall to make sure they were headed straight and led Deiser to the end of the hallway, where he fled down the stairs and reached the ground safely. Deiser was one of more than 130 people displaced when their midtown apartment complex caught fire early Thursday.