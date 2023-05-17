Panel OK’s Arkansas State Police’s request for $5.8M to buy motor vehicles

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed the Arkansas State Police's request for the transfer of $5.8 million from the state's restricted reserve fund for the purchase of motor vehicles.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee recommended the Legislative Council, which is scheduled to meet Friday, approve the request for the transfer of the state restricted reserve funds.

State Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther recommended the transfer of the one-time state funds in a letter dated May 5 to committee co-chairs Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge.

Afterward, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the $5.8 million in state restricted reserve funds will pay for 150 state police vehicles.

The Arkansas State Police will purchase Dodge Chargers for the Highway Patrol Division with the funds, she said.

The state police's current fleet cap is 848 vehicles, Murphy said.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Tuesday also recommended the council approve the state Department of Commerce's request for the transfer of $90,000 in state restricted reserve funds to support maintenance of the Army-Navy Hospital in Hot Springs.

Walther recommended the transfer of the funds in a letter dated May 5 to Dismang and Cavenaugh.

State Department of Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald said in a letter dated May 4 to Walther that the Department of Commerce's Arkansas Rehabilitation Services will use the funds to support the maintenance of the old Army-Navy Hospital in Hot Springs, where Arkansas Rehabilitation Services operated the Arkansas Career Training Institute until its closing in 2019.

The funds will pay for utilities and a contract for security services at the property, he wrote in his letter.