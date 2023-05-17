Previewing Arkansas' regular season finale vs. Vanderbilt

Arkansas second baseman Peyton Holt (24) celebrates with first-base coach Bobby Wernes after hitting the team’s first base hit of the game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, during the third inning of the Razorbacks’ 5-1 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

