Prosecutors say Barnett should serve 7.25 years for role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors say Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette should serve 7.25 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

They also recommend a $25,000 fine, $2,000 restitution and three years of supervised release.

That's according to a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

In January, after a two-week trial, a jury in the District of Columbia convicted Barnett of all eight counts. He faced enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — a Hike ’n Strike Walking Staff stun gun that he bought a week earlier at the Bass Pro Shop in Rogers.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, became famous for posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.