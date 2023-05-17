Punny pasta

It appears the United States is not the only country battling high inflation. You should see the commotion and tumult over the rise in the price of pasta in Pisa.

While Americans cry about the cost of eggs and milk, Italians are all sauced up about pasta prices. They were up 17.5 percent year over year in March. One would think a lock of angel hair had landed in their minestrone.

Consumer groups have asked for an investigation to explain the jump, which is more than twice their 8.1 percent overall inflation rate. Maybe they would pay a penne for our thoughts since ours is right around 5 percent orzo.

We feel for the Italians in their time of need and cannelloni hope they can figure it out before there's a raviolution.