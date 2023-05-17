Recent beasts of East meet again

BOSTON -- From the pandemic to the play-in tournament, not much has kept the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat from crossing paths in the NBA Eastern Conference finals recently.

When they tip off Game 1 of their latest playoffs pairing tonight, it will mark the third East finals matchup between Miami and Boston in the past four seasons and the second straight after Boston prevailed in seven games last spring.

The Heat and Celtics still playing this late in the year can't be a surprise anymore.

Yet despite all that familiarity, Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown said he sees a completely different Miami team from the one they outlasted a year ago.

"It's not the same team as last year. Jimmy [Butler] is still Jimmy and Spo is still Spo," Brown said of longtime Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra. "But we've got to make sure that we're aware of everybody else."

Everybody else includes veterans with NBA Finals experience like Kevin Love, along with players like Max Strus, who has been a steady contributor since Tyler Herro was sidelined after breaking his hand in the opening game of Miami's first-round series with Milwaukee.

But as the Celtics looks to refocus after an emotionally taxing seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers, they know that stopping a Heat team that's been rolling since the play-in round must begin with trying to contain Butler.

"He doesn't back down. He doesn't quit. He's not afraid of nobody," Brown said of Butler, who is averaging career playoff highs in points (31.1) and field-goal percentage (52.7%). "We've got to be ready for that challenge. We've got some great guys and great spirits on our team. So, it should be fun."

The Celtics have a pair of top-notch scorers as well. First-team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum (30.1 points per game) is coming off a playoff-record 51-point performance against the 76ers and has scored 30 or more points five times this postseason. Brown is averaging 26.6 points.

Don't count on Miami being intimidated, though.

"It's been a tough year, but we're right where we want to be," Strus said. "This is what we talk about all season, being in this position. We're excited to be here and ready for the opportunity."

The Heat's season didn't come without major challenges. Miami didn't spend a day over .500 until mid-December, had a stretch where it lost 12 out of 20 games late in the regular season, lost a play-in game to Atlanta and trailed in an elimination play-in game against Chicago with 2:18 remaining.

"I wish I could have scripted this or told the team the first day of training camp, 'Hey, we're going to go through a lot of stuff this year and sometimes it's going to feel like we're in basketball hell ... and at the end of the day we're going to face Boston in the conference finals,' " Spoelstra said.

The rallying cry seems like it would be simple: Boston beat Miami in this round last year, and now it's up to the Heat to turn the tables.

But Spoelstra insisted that doesn't matter.

"We have a very motivated group," he said. "No, I don't see a need for that. I think that's been played out. We're looking forward to the challenge this year and the opportunity that we have right in front of us."

This is the 10th time in the past 14 years that the Heat, Celtics or both have been in the conference finals.

Boston and Miami have each been there seven times in that span -- four times against one another.

Over those 14 seasons, nine teams have been to the East finals at least once. The exceptions: Detroit, Washington, New York, Brooklyn, Charlotte and Philadelphia.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after the Heat beat the New York Knicks 96-92 during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shouts from the bench during the first half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

