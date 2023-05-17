Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Ronald Moorehead, 42, of 2397 Country Club Road in Camden, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Moorehead was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Crystina Adame, 40, of 20594 Wade Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Adame was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Michael Greenlee, 65, of 946 Water Ave. in Elm Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Greenlee was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Kuendarees McClain 26, of 608 Zachary St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. McClain was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Lucy Madewell, 41, of 147 Madison County 8430 in Hindsville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Madewell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Latisha Jones, 28, of 1223 McKnight Ave. in Hindsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking. Jones was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.