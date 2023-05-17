Students adopt bald eagle named ‘Frank’

HOT SPRINGS -- Students at Cutter Morning Star Elementary School recently received a positive update on their adopted, fine-feathered friend, Frank, a 32-year-old male bald eagle with disabilities who lives in Florida.

Cindy Wade, who teaches fifth- and sixth-grade science, along with her students, adopted Francis -- his given name, after St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals -- last fall from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey's Adopt-A-Raptor program.

In a letter last week, students were thanked for their adoption and for checking in on him.

"Frank is doing great and enjoying some extra baths now that it's getting warmer out," said Daisy Fiore, Audubon's senior coordinator for education. "He also celebrated his 32nd birthday last month. He enjoyed some time with his favorite people and some extra treats of beef, his favorite food. Thank you for supporting the rescue and rehabilitation of Florida raptors with your adoption of Frank the Bald Eagle."

According to Frank's biography, he was taken in as a very young eaglet in April 1991 after being, most likely, kicked out of his nest by his parents because of a respiratory infection and a cataract in one eye.

"He was a very sick little eagle when admitted," it said.

Because he required constant care due to his reduced lung capacity and inoperable eye defect, he was literally hand-raised by the center's staff. Glove-trained and comfortable around the public, Frank participates in various educational programs as an Audubon ambassador.

Wade said this is her first year teaching at the school and she thought it would be a great educational experience plus a special conservation lesson, since the district's mascot is the Eagle.

"I thought about looking to adopt a raptor that we could just invest in and learn from, and just have that connection of conservation and what that means," she said Tuesday.

The Audubon's Adopt-A-Raptor program supports the care and treatment of patients that arrive at its center. Schools' participation in the program provides them an annual Audubon membership, along with invitations to special events and free admission to the center. Wade said she hopes to continue the adoption on an annual basis.

"To begin, I researched eagle conservation programs across the country, looking to find one in Arkansas so we could actually meet the chosen eagle in person, but there wasn't any. The best option was the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Florida, mostly because they had online programs where we could have a meet and greet," she said.

While the students were a little confused as how the adoption worked in the beginning, Wade explained the process to them and helped them understand the significance of the school's mascot. They were excited, she noted, knowing they were able to do something good for a bald eagle.

"It was very amazing," said fifth-grader Lilyana DeVary. "Because when she told us, we all started screaming and we were very excited about it."

Students held a virtual meet and greet session with Frank in December, and though Wade said she would love to take the students on a field trip to meet him in person, she hopes to see him herself and take video when she visits Florida this summer. Before school is out, however, she said they do plan another Zoom session.

"It hopefully teaches them compassion and that they can make a difference in their world by just looking around and looking for the needs that they are personally interested in," she said.

"We have a slogan, 'Eagle Strong.' But just the eagle being our national bird and standing for strength and so many other things, it's, for one, a great mascot, and great that we could have a part in that," Wade said.