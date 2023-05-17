Traffic stop, stolen

gun result in arrest

North Little Rock police on Monday night arrested a man who they say had a stolen gun in his car.

Officers pulled over Tobias Wilson, 33, of Pine Bluff around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Glenmere Road and McCain Boulevard because the Ford Taurus he was driving had expired tags, according to an arrest report.

While searching the vehicle before it was towed, an officer discovered a gun under the vehicle's spare tire that had been reported stolen in North Little Rock, the report says.

Wilson is also a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday night.

NLR woman jailed

in assault, pursuit

Sherwood police on Monday evening arrested a North Little Rock woman who an officer witnessed strike her ex-boyfriend's new partner with her car before leading police on a chase, according to an arrest report.

An officer responding to a harassment report around 4:40 p.m. Monday near The Wildwood Center and Medical Tower was approached by a man who said that his ex-girlfriend, Amari Townsend, 22, had threatened him with a gun and was about to attack his girlfriend, the victim in the harassment report, in the parking lot, according to the arrest report.

The man said Townsend was driving a tan car, and just then the officer reported seeing a woman struck by a tan car in the parking lot. The victim flew over the car's driver's side and landed on the ground, the report says.

The driver, later identified as Townsend, left the area and refused to stop when pursued by officers with lights and sirens on, the report says. She eventually came to a halt near 401 S. Claremont Ave., the report says.

Townsend faces felony charges of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury, criminal mischief and fleeing in a vehicle as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree battery and a traffic citation for speeding.