UNDER THE RADAR: Pocahontas’ Reagan Womack

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pocahontas’ Reagan Womack.

Class: 2024

Position: Tight end/offensive lineman

Size: 6-3, 255 pounds

Weight room: 315-pound bench press, 500-pound squat, 315-pound power clean

Stats: As a junior, he had 103 carries for 502 yards and 8 touchdowns, and on defense he recorded 39 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 interception.

Offers: Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Harding

Coach Casey Chester:

“Plays running back but will play on the offensive line or tight end in college. Great leader, works extremely hard in the weight room, never misses a rep or a set. Extremely tough. Will play through pain. Never wants to come off the field. [He] plays linebacker on defense.

“Very unselfish. [He] blocked for teammate Connor Baker, who broke Arkansas' career rushing touchdown record with 100 touchdowns. Never complained when some of those touchdowns could have been his. Great example for all the younger Redskins coming through the program.”



