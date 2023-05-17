Warrant clinic helps courts, jail crowding, officials say





FAYETTEVILLE -- The workload was steady Tuesday morning as people took advantage of a warrant amnesty clinic held by Washington County officials to try to resolve their court cases without being arrested.

Stan Adelman, a Fayetteville attorney and law professor who has worked with the county to try and reduce jail crowding and recidivism for a number of years, said the warrant clinics are important both to keep the criminal justice system working smoothly and to help individuals who have come into contact with the system. Adelman was volunteering his time to work with people who had misdemeanor warrants from district courts. Others were working with people who had felony warrants in circuit courts.

"Cumulatively, it makes a difference in helping the courts to run smoothly," Adelman said. "In the lives of the individuals we see it makes a huge difference. They're able to get their cases resolved and continue living and working in the community. It takes the fear of being arrested out of their daily lives."

The warrant clinics allow people to come plead their case or get back on the docket if they missed their original court date, according to Drew Smith, criminal justice coordinator for Washington County.

Sarah Moore with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition has volunteered her time helping with the failure to appear clinics. Moore said the county should hold the events on a regular schedule so people can make plans to attend.

"A lot of the hurdles people face in getting to court -- transportation, getting time off from work, day care -- are all obstacles to getting to these clinics," Moore said.

Tuesday's event was the sixth such clinic held since the county implemented the program last year.

The initial clinic in January 2022 resulted in 20 people with failure to appear warrants entering plea agreements to resolve their cases, according to information from Smith. Another six people with warrants were able to get their cases rescheduled and the warrant withdrawn.

At the second clinic in April 2022, Smith said nine people accepted plea agreements, four had their cases assigned to a public defender and 14 had their cases put back on the court dockets with a hearing date scheduled.

Eight people entered into plea agreements and 19 had their cases put back on the court dockets in July. One person entered into a plea agreement while 11 had their cases put back on the court dockets in October, Smith said.

At the most recent clinic in February 2023, nine people entered into plea agreements, seven people were assigned to a public defender and nine people had their cases put back on the court docket.

The county began exploring alternatives to building more jail space in 2018 when the Quorum Court rejected a proposed jail expansion and spent $60,000 on a study by the National Center for State Courts. The county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, formed after the study was done, is considering a mental health court, similar to the drug court and veterans court now operating and other programs to shorten the time detainees spend in jail awaiting resolution of their cases.

Public Defender Denny Hyslip said there are a number of programs the county could implement to reduce the load on the courts and relieve overcrowding in the jail.

"I know they're talking about a mental health court and maybe a DWI court," Hyslip said. "I don't know when they are going to happen but I think all these things will be significant."





Jail overcrowding

The Washington County Detention Center has a design capacity of 710 beds for detainees and an operating capacity of around 80%- 85% of that number due to the need to separate different classifications of detainees. On Tuesday, the detainee population was 771. Sheriff Jay Cantrell said there were 326 detainees in the jail on Tuesday who had at least one failure to appear charge.

Source: Washington County







