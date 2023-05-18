The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 17, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-1. David Thomas and Cynthia Parker v. Adam Gray; Amanda Cox; and Dominique Belles, from Fulton County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-413. Judy Melton v. Clarksville School District; Arkansas School Boards Association; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal and on cross-appeal. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-420. Anthony Alexis v. Kathleen Ashmore and Robert Ashmore, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

E-22-243. North Crossett Utilities v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Robert Travis, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Dismissed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

E-22-578. Raymond Coleman v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and T & C Auto Clinic, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-255. Jodeci Nash v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-472. Barbara Rogers v. Florida Martin Ritchie, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-58. Synthia Ann Travis v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CV-22-793. Richard Reynolds v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-560. Ross Leon Segroves v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-572. Jonathan Walker v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-811. Marquita Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-487. Vicki Bush v. Bush Machine and Tractor, Inc.; Laurence Erwin Bush; Ryan Bush; and Tory Bush, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-175. Jamie Demon Jacobs v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-794. Richard Reynolds v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-761. Cheyenne Workman and Jesse Ludwig v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.