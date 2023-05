New York, N.Y., circa 1918: Arkansas namesake warship, boasting a length of almost 600 feet and escorted by a fleet of tugboats, had just cleared the Brooklyn Bridge. It likely was leaving the Brooklyn shipyards after repairs. The ship saw service in both world wars and helped to secure landings at D-Day, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

New York, N.Y., circa 1918: Arkansas' namesake warship, boasting a length of almost 600 feet and escorted by a fleet of tugboats, had just cleared the Brooklyn Bridge. It likely was leaving the Brooklyn shipyards after repairs. The ship saw service in both world wars and helped to secure landings at D-Day, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

