HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Happy Birthday: This year is marked by a wide variety of experiences offering creativity and structure to your days. Hard work will be followed by stretches of idyllic fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be drawn to those who are achieving the results you aspire to attain. The company of like-minded, disciplined individuals will keep you in sync and make it easier to maintain your focus and drive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today brings fun intellectual challenge and game-changing concepts to wrap your head around. These are more easily understood when you break them down. Seek assistance. Talk it through with friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have an aura of power today. Some would even say you are intimidating. An associate might be white-knuckled because of having to report to you. Try and put people at ease, because that's when they'll do their best work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A difficult situation from the past has grown and strengthened you. Knowing this, you might also assume that, in time, your current dilemma will be counted among your blessings instead of your curses.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Environmental triggers will bring you back to a favorite memory. The positive experiences, feelings and associations you have with another person are part of the attraction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Accept the recognition your accomplishments bring you. Maybe your ego doesn't need it and you don't want the attention either, but if you don't take credit for what you did, someone else will.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's not your job to care for all the lonely people of the world, but if you can help someone to feel a little more connected to others, it will be your pleasure to do so. You'll gain more than you give in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You might regret offering advice, especially if none was asked of you. But you'll never regret not offering it. To listen in silence and offer only a soft place for the other person's expression to land takes restraint, kindness and a good sense of boundaries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some situations are like quicksand, appearing stable on the surface, but one step proves otherwise. The trick is to watch your step, test things before you move forward and if you misstep, don't struggle; it only sinks you deeper in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you are multifaceted, you can get surprised by parts of yourself you don't know as well. Matters of the heart will move you to behave unpredictably. You are luckiest when you relax, do less and let things unfold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One way to make people feel like they are wanted in your world is to tell them so. You'll be enlivened by the response, so let your words ring out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People who believe in the power of serendipity tend to have more significant chance encounters than those who don't. However, even if you're a skeptic, today's incident of fate is undoubtedly extraordinary.