Baseball capsules

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER (27-6) VS. BENTONVILLE (21-12)

GAME TIME 1 p.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

CONFERENCE 6A-West

COACH Dustin Helmkamp

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 14 (defeated Excelsior Springs, Mo. 18-4 on March 31)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 7 (lost to Fayetteville 7-0 on April 12)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Springdale 8-1 (state second round), def. Rogers Heritage 8-3 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Springdale Har-Ber last reached the state title game in 2021 when it lost to Rogers 3-2. The program captured its only crown in 2018. ... The Wildcats have won 13 games in a row since losing to Fayetteville 7-0 on April 12. ... University of Arkansas commit Ross Felder is undefeated on the mound with a 9-0 record. The junior is also batting .387 with 26 runs batted in. ... Eight of the Wildcats' victories during their current win streak have been by at least five runs.

BENTONVILLE

CONFERENCE 6A-West

COACH Todd Abbott

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 10 (defeated Fayetteville 12-2 on April 3)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 14 (lost to Rogers 14-0 on Feb. 28)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Jonesboro 7-4 (state first round), def. Conway 3-2 (state second round), def. Rogers 5-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville won state championships in 2002 and 2015. The Tigers were runner-ups in 2022. ... Eli McCall has drove in 24 runs while Body Gist is hitting better than .350 on the season. ... Abbott's team lost both of their meetings to Har-Ber during the regular season. The Wildcats won 9-1 on March 27 and 3-1 on March 28. ... The Tigers knocked off Har-Ber 7-3 in the semifinals a year ago.

CLASS 1A

TAYLOR (23-4) VS. MOUNT IDA (17-8)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

TAYLOR

CONFERENCE 1A-8

COACH Brian Fowler

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 22 (defeated Lafayette County 27-5 on April 21, defeated Blevins 24-2 on May 4, defeated Bradley 22-0 on May 5, defeated Lead Hill 25-3 on May 12)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 10 (lost to Hot Springs Lakeside 12-2 on March 10)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Lead Hill 25-3 (state first round), def. Nemo Vista 3-2 (state second round), def. Conway St. Joseph 11-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Taylor is playing for a state championship for the 12th time in school history. The Tigers won have six titles (2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2022). ... Fowler's team beat Mount Ida 11-1 in the semifinal round in 2022. ... Peyton Smith and Preston Smith have both signed national letters of intent with Southern Arkansas University. ... The Tigers have won their past 17 games, with 15 coming by at least seven runs.

MOUNT IDA

CONFERENCE 1A-7

COACH T.J. Wilson

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 20 (defeated Blevins 20-0 on April 3)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 11 (lost to Horatio 16-5 on March 14, lost 13-2 to Taylor on May 6)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. County Line 11-1 (state first round), def. West Side Greers Ferry 11-4 (state second round), def. Viola 10-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Today's game will be the first time Mount Ida has played in a state final. ... Jacob Woodfield is batting .385 and has hit three home runs. ... The Lions had a string of three straight losses (Bradley, Spring Hill, Mineral Springs) from March 23-27 that dropped them to 3-5 on the season. They rallied to win 14 of their next 17 games.