Biden highlights Jewish American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marked Jewish American Heritage Month on Tuesday by highlighting the administration’s efforts to combat rising antisemitism, at a White House reception that featured performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.”

Biden told the crowd it was important to him personally to guard against the rise of “antisemitic bile” in the world, particularly in the U.S.

“Jewish Americans are shattered by a long and painful history of the oldest, the most sinister forces [of] hate and antisemitism,” he said, talking about how he learned of the horrors of the Holocaust from his father and how it has motivated him to speak out against hate.

He also reiterated how his decision to run for the White House in 2020 was shaped by a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Va.

“That’s when I knew we had to stay engaged in the work of our time,” Biden said. “Hate never goes away. It just hides under the rocks until someone breathes oxygen on the rocks and it comes roaring back out.”

Biden highlighted his appointment of America’s first ambassador-level special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, increased federal funding to help secure synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools, and convening a White House summit on com-batting hate-fueled violence.

Biden has established an interagency group to better coordinate federal efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination in the U.S. He said his administration would soon release its national strategy to counter antisemitism.

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, both 2023 Tony Award nominees for their performance in “Parade,” performed at Tuesday’s event, accompanied by composer Jason Robert Brown.

The musical centers on the trial, imprisonment and lynching in the early 20th century of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank.