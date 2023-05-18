Brooks & Dunn reunited on ‘Reboot’ tour, Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7:30 p.m.: Larry June, with Monroe Flow, DVME ($32.50-$50)

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Parker Barrow Project and Lola Blu ($18)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Yuni Wa, ChordandJocks, Zevvi ($8)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

6-10 p.m.: Rocktown Sparks (donations)

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210

7:30 p.m.: Mary Flower

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Third Thursday

The Main Street Station

303 N. Main St.

(501) 777-5758

6-8:30 p.m.: Billy Jeter

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Mark Owens

CLARKSVILLE

Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

5 p.m.: Davey and the Midnights

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. Bootleg Royale, with Thru It All and Fight Dream ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

5-8 p.m.: Josh Stewart

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

Exchange Street Parking Plaza

Flavor of the Park

128 Exchange St.

(501) 321-1700

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo ($20 advance, $25 the day of)

Garland County Library

1427 Malvern Ave.

(501) 623-4161

4 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Noah Donoho

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029

8 p.m.: Lachaz and Bijoux

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory & Robby

The Hall

9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (Taylor Swift fan gathering)

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Black River Pearl

Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Opal Agafia ($15)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Montez de Durango, Diana Kings, Patrol 81, The Kings and Queen

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Wednesday, with Cryogeyser ($16)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Direct Measure

White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Willie Watson ($25)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Turtle Rush, Cosmic Cream ($7)

ATKINS

Picklefest

310 NE First St.

(479) 747-0122

4-5 p.m.: Chas Cardington

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Jamie Johnson, Jeremy Dodd and Friends

6:30-8 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaint

BENTON

Riverside Grocery

4444 Arkansas 5

(501) 794-0329

6-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Mike Smith

CONWAY

Full Moon Records

1104 Front St.

(501) 287-7452

8 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, with Wait! Who's Who?, Trafficking Melodies ($10)

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Rick Shaw

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: JM Tunes

EL DORADO

First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson ($30-$75)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Power Lillies

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Full House ($8)

9 p.m.: Mildenhall, with Greyland and Always Tired ($8)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Young Buck ($20-$30)

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Josh Abbott Band ($20-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

7-11:55 p.m.: Jet420

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Lister Monkey

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

The Ohio Club

8-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys

Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

8 p.m.: Sean Harrison

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings ($5)

SEARCY

Elks Lodge 2247

318 Evans St. (U.S. 67 North)

(501) 268-9737

7-9 p.m.: Pake McEntire

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof, Ritchie Varnell

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The Smitty Experience

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

New Beginnings Baptist Church

"Keep Pushing"

1911 Appianway St.

(501) 838-1690

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Tea Lucas, Bricc Jungle Baby, Luv Cieraaa, Naybahood Dokes, LoDeezy, Red Lipstick & CCCambino ($20)

Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Death Angel ($20)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 -6 p.m.: Grand Trio

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

7:30-11:45 p.m.: '68, with Mismanage ($15)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz duo

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Hummin Bird

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Faucette Brothers Park

Main Street and Washington Avenue

12-8 p.m.: Dr. Unk, Sleepy Genius, DI Hollow, Paul Grass, 3Ros, Gibbs Disco

Four Quarter Bar

10 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Markus Pearson Band ($8)

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney ($29.75- $169.75)

ATKINS

Picklefest

12-2 p.m.: Ron Wayn

2-3 p.m.: Drytown

3:30-5 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boys

BEEBE

VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

BENTON

Valhalla

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Raising Grey

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)

Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Townsend

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Green Acres ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Almost Guilty

The Big Chill

9-10 p.m.: 3 Days Reign

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Erica Jones & Brass Tacks

Garland County Fairgrounds

Savvy's Golden Dream Festival

4831 Malvern Ave.

(501) 282-2623

9 a.m.: Ashley Morris, John Calvin Brewer, John Jordan, Hillestad

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pickin' in the Pines

4010 Park Ave.

(501) 318-3533

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Eric Gomance

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone ($5)

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins

MENA

The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305

6:30 p.m.: Kordsmeier

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

MOUNTAIN HOME

Hickory Park

446 S. Hickory St.

(870) 656-6510

7 p.m.: Ben Gallagher

8:15 p.m.: Heath Sanders

NEWPORT

Delta Music Festival

Frankie's Place

306 Front St.

(870) 217-4111

9 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES

NORFORK

City Hall

Pioneer Days

49 City Hall Circle

(870) 499-5225

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Dunn

SMACKOVER

City Park Amphitheater

Broadway

(870) 725-3521

1-10 p.m.: Jeremy Langston & Meredith Stone, CS Dubb, Kyle Thompson Band, Saving for Tuesday, Second Hand Jacket

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: C.B.G Band

Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

2-4 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, Anna Brinker

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

River Bottom Winery

4 p.m. Pamela Hopkins

White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Earl & Them ($12)

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nolan Mcneil

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Chrono Wizard, Macrocosm, Angel Flesh ($15-$20)

HELENA

Phillips Community College

1000 Campus Drive

(870) 338-6474

6 p.m.: Barrett Baber (free)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands, round 4: Vintage, Matt Barrett Band, Psychedelic Velocity ($5-$250)

The Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: The Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band ($10)

SHERIDAN

Grant County Courthouse Lawn

101 W. Center St.

(870) 942-2551

5 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: The Cutthroats, All Too Easy, Consequence

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Sonder Ponder

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Dave Matthews Band ($49.50-$149.50)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, Matt Anderson ($29.50-$59.50)

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: lighthearted, with Emily Fenton ($10)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

BENTONVILLE

Momentary Green

Rode House

507 SE E St.

(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

7-9 p.m.: Live radio taping with Calexico and S.G. Goodman ($33; $27 for students)

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Minka, The Chores ($10-$250)

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

ANNOUNCED

Koe Wetzel, who was to perform May 13 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, postponed his show until July 21. Ticketmaster will notify ticket-holders how to obtain refunds if they cannot attend the rescheduled show.

