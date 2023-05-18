Sections
Brooks & Dunn reunited on ‘Reboot’ tour, Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
You can't keep a good duo down. In 2010, Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks played what was supposed to be their final show together and announced their retirement. They continued to record separately until recenty but have now teamed up again for their "Reboot" tour, which stops in North Little Rock's Simmons Bank arena Saturday night. Opening the show are "American Idol" veteran Scotty McCreery and Megan Moroney. See the listings for ticket inormation. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

7:30 p.m.: Larry June, with Monroe Flow, DVME ($32.50-$50)

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Parker Barrow Project and Lola Blu ($18)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Yuni Wa, ChordandJocks, Zevvi ($8)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

6-10 p.m.: Rocktown Sparks (donations)

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210

7:30 p.m.: Mary Flower

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Third Thursday

The Main Street Station

303 N. Main St.

(501) 777-5758

6-8:30 p.m.: Billy Jeter

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Mark Owens

CLARKSVILLE

Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

5 p.m.: Davey and the Midnights

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m. Bootleg Royale, with Thru It All and Fight Dream ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

5-8 p.m.: Josh Stewart

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

Exchange Street Parking Plaza

Flavor of the Park

128 Exchange St.

(501) 321-1700

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo ($20 advance, $25 the day of)

Garland County Library

1427 Malvern Ave.

(501) 623-4161

4 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Noah Donoho

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029

8 p.m.: Lachaz and Bijoux

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory & Robby

The Hall

9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (Taylor Swift fan gathering)

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Black River Pearl

Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Opal Agafia ($15)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Montez de Durango, Diana Kings, Patrol 81, The Kings and Queen

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Wednesday, with Cryogeyser ($16)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Direct Measure

White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Willie Watson ($25)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Turtle Rush, Cosmic Cream ($7)

ATKINS

Picklefest

310 NE First St.

(479) 747-0122

4-5 p.m.: Chas Cardington

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Jamie Johnson, Jeremy Dodd and Friends

6:30-8 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaint

BENTON

Riverside Grocery

4444 Arkansas 5

(501) 794-0329

6-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Mike Smith

CONWAY

Full Moon Records

1104 Front St.

(501) 287-7452

8 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, with Wait! Who's Who?, Trafficking Melodies ($10)

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Rick Shaw

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: JM Tunes

EL DORADO

First Financial Music Hall

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson ($30-$75)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Power Lillies

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Full House ($8)

9 p.m.: Mildenhall, with Greyland and Always Tired ($8)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Young Buck ($20-$30)

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Josh Abbott Band ($20-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

7-11:55 p.m.: Jet420

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Lister Monkey

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

The Ohio Club

8-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys

Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

8 p.m.: Sean Harrison

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings ($5)

SEARCY

Elks Lodge 2247

318 Evans St. (U.S. 67 North)

(501) 268-9737

7-9 p.m.: Pake McEntire

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof, Ritchie Varnell

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The Smitty Experience

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

New Beginnings Baptist Church

"Keep Pushing"

1911 Appianway St.

(501) 838-1690

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Tea Lucas, Bricc Jungle Baby, Luv Cieraaa, Naybahood Dokes, LoDeezy, Red Lipstick & CCCambino ($20)

Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Death Angel ($20)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 -6 p.m.: Grand Trio

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

7:30-11:45 p.m.: '68, with Mismanage ($15)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz duo

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Hummin Bird

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Faucette Brothers Park

Main Street and Washington Avenue

12-8 p.m.: Dr. Unk, Sleepy Genius, DI Hollow, Paul Grass, 3Ros, Gibbs Disco

Four Quarter Bar

10 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Markus Pearson Band ($8)

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney ($29.75- $169.75)

ATKINS

Picklefest

12-2 p.m.: Ron Wayn

2-3 p.m.: Drytown

3:30-5 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boys

BEEBE

VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

BENTON

Valhalla

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Raising Grey

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)

Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Townsend

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Green Acres ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Almost Guilty

The Big Chill

9-10 p.m.: 3 Days Reign

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Erica Jones & Brass Tacks

Garland County Fairgrounds

Savvy's Golden Dream Festival

4831 Malvern Ave.

(501) 282-2623

9 a.m.: Ashley Morris, John Calvin Brewer, John Jordan, Hillestad

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pickin' in the Pines

4010 Park Ave.

(501) 318-3533

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Eric Gomance

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone ($5)

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins

MENA

The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305

6:30 p.m.: Kordsmeier

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

MOUNTAIN HOME

Hickory Park

446 S. Hickory St.

(870) 656-6510

7 p.m.: Ben Gallagher

8:15 p.m.: Heath Sanders

NEWPORT

Delta Music Festival

Frankie's Place

306 Front St.

(870) 217-4111

9 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES

NORFORK

City Hall

Pioneer Days

49 City Hall Circle

(870) 499-5225

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Dunn

SMACKOVER

City Park Amphitheater

Broadway

(870) 725-3521

1-10 p.m.: Jeremy Langston & Meredith Stone, CS Dubb, Kyle Thompson Band, Saving for Tuesday, Second Hand Jacket

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: C.B.G Band

Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

2-4 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, Anna Brinker

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

River Bottom Winery

4 p.m. Pamela Hopkins

White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Earl & Them ($12)

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nolan Mcneil

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Chrono Wizard, Macrocosm, Angel Flesh ($15-$20)

HELENA

Phillips Community College

1000 Campus Drive

(870) 338-6474

6 p.m.: Barrett Baber (free)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands, round 4: Vintage, Matt Barrett Band, Psychedelic Velocity ($5-$250)

The Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: The Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band ($10)

SHERIDAN

Grant County Courthouse Lawn

101 W. Center St.

(870) 942-2551

5 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: The Cutthroats, All Too Easy, Consequence

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Sonder Ponder

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

ROGERS

Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Dave Matthews Band ($49.50-$149.50)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, Matt Anderson ($29.50-$59.50)

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: lighthearted, with Emily Fenton ($10)

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

BENTONVILLE

Momentary Green

Rode House

507 SE E St.

(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

7-9 p.m.: Live radio taping with Calexico and S.G. Goodman ($33; $27 for students)

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Minka, The Chores ($10-$250)

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

ANNOUNCED

Koe Wetzel, who was to perform May 13 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, postponed his show until July 21. Ticketmaster will notify ticket-holders how to obtain refunds if they cannot attend the rescheduled show.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

Print Headline: Brooks & Dunn together again at Simmons Bank Arena show

