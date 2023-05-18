Brooks & Dunn reunited on ‘Reboot’ tour, Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
7:30 p.m.: Larry June, with Monroe Flow, DVME ($32.50-$50)
JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes
Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Parker Barrow Project and Lola Blu ($18)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: Yuni Wa, ChordandJocks, Zevvi ($8)
Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
6-10 p.m.: Rocktown Sparks (donations)
The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210
7:30 p.m.: Mary Flower
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
Third Thursday
The Main Street Station
303 N. Main St.
(501) 777-5758
6-8:30 p.m.: Billy Jeter
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Mark Owens
CLARKSVILLE
Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
5 p.m.: Davey and the Midnights
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m. Bootleg Royale, with Thru It All and Fight Dream ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
5-8 p.m.: Josh Stewart
Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
Exchange Street Parking Plaza
Flavor of the Park
128 Exchange St.
(501) 321-1700
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo ($20 advance, $25 the day of)
Garland County Library
1427 Malvern Ave.
(501) 623-4161
4 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam
The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
8 p.m.: Noah Donoho
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 952-6029
8 p.m.: Lachaz and Bijoux
Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory & Robby
The Hall
9 p.m.: Taylor Fest (Taylor Swift fan gathering)
JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Black River Pearl
Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Opal Agafia ($15)
Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Montez de Durango, Diana Kings, Patrol 81, The Kings and Queen
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Wednesday, with Cryogeyser ($16)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Direct Measure
White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Willie Watson ($25)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Ryan Jackson, Susan Erwin Prowse, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Turtle Rush, Cosmic Cream ($7)
ATKINS
Picklefest
310 NE First St.
(479) 747-0122
4-5 p.m.: Chas Cardington
5:30-6:15 p.m.: Jamie Johnson, Jeremy Dodd and Friends
6:30-8 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaint
BENTON
Riverside Grocery
4444 Arkansas 5
(501) 794-0329
6-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Mike Smith
CONWAY
Full Moon Records
1104 Front St.
(501) 287-7452
8 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, with Wait! Who's Who?, Trafficking Melodies ($10)
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Rick Shaw
Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival ($5)
Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: JM Tunes
EL DORADO
First Financial Music Hall
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson ($30-$75)
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: The Power Lillies
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Full House ($8)
9 p.m.: Mildenhall, with Greyland and Always Tired ($8)
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Young Buck ($20-$30)
Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Josh Abbott Band ($20-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
7-11:55 p.m.: Jet420
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave., Suite A
(501) 525-1616
8 p.m.: Lister Monkey
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
The Ohio Club
8-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys
Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
8 p.m.: Sean Harrison
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176
7-9 p.m.: John Jordan
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: JT Lee
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E Broadway St.
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings ($5)
SEARCY
Elks Lodge 2247
318 Evans St. (U.S. 67 North)
(501) 268-9737
7-9 p.m.: Pake McEntire
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof, Ritchie Varnell
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: The Smitty Experience
Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn
Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Delta Project
New Beginnings Baptist Church
"Keep Pushing"
1911 Appianway St.
(501) 838-1690
9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Tea Lucas, Bricc Jungle Baby, Luv Cieraaa, Naybahood Dokes, LoDeezy, Red Lipstick & CCCambino ($20)
Rev Room
8-11:45 p.m.: Death Angel ($20)
River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4 -6 p.m.: Grand Trio
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
7:30-11:45 p.m.: '68, with Mismanage ($15)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz duo
Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Hummin Bird
White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Rachel Ammons ($10)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Ryan Jackson, Matt Sammons
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8 p.m.: Bree Ogden
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Faucette Brothers Park
Main Street and Washington Avenue
12-8 p.m.: Dr. Unk, Sleepy Genius, DI Hollow, Paul Grass, 3Ros, Gibbs Disco
Four Quarter Bar
10 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Markus Pearson Band ($8)
Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7 p.m.: Brooks & Dunn, with Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney ($29.75- $169.75)
ATKINS
Picklefest
12-2 p.m.: Ron Wayn
2-3 p.m.: Drytown
3:30-5 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boys
BEEBE
VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof
BENTON
Valhalla
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Raising Grey
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)
Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis
TC's Midtown Grill
1611 Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Townsend
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Green Acres ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Almost Guilty
The Big Chill
9-10 p.m.: 3 Days Reign
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
Frontier Club
2700 Central Ave.
(501) 620-4000
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Erica Jones & Brass Tacks
Garland County Fairgrounds
Savvy's Golden Dream Festival
4831 Malvern Ave.
(501) 282-2623
9 a.m.: Ashley Morris, John Calvin Brewer, John Jordan, Hillestad
Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pickin' in the Pines
4010 Park Ave.
(501) 318-3533
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Eric Gomance
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Shotgunbillys
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone ($5)
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins
MENA
The Ouachitas
821 Mena St.
(479) 234-7305
6:30 p.m.: Kordsmeier
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
MOUNTAIN HOME
Hickory Park
446 S. Hickory St.
(870) 656-6510
7 p.m.: Ben Gallagher
8:15 p.m.: Heath Sanders
NEWPORT
Delta Music Festival
Frankie's Place
306 Front St.
(870) 217-4111
9 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES
NORFORK
City Hall
Pioneer Days
49 City Hall Circle
(870) 499-5225
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Dunn
SMACKOVER
City Park Amphitheater
Broadway
(870) 725-3521
1-10 p.m.: Jeremy Langston & Meredith Stone, CS Dubb, Kyle Thompson Band, Saving for Tuesday, Second Hand Jacket
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Majestic Jazz
Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: C.B.G Band
Whiskey River Country
9:45 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & the Dam Outlaws
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884
2-4 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, Anna Brinker
Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
River Bottom Winery
4 p.m. Pamela Hopkins
White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Earl & Them ($12)
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Nolan Mcneil
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Goatwhore, with Chrono Wizard, Macrocosm, Angel Flesh ($15-$20)
HELENA
Phillips Community College
1000 Campus Drive
(870) 338-6474
6 p.m.: Barrett Baber (free)
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1010 Central Ave
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands, round 4: Vintage, Matt Barrett Band, Psychedelic Velocity ($5-$250)
The Ohio Club
6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jay Hancock
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Shane Thornton
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: The Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band ($10)
SHERIDAN
Grant County Courthouse Lawn
101 W. Center St.
(870) 942-2551
5 p.m.: Eddie Bunch & Friends
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
Vino's
6-10 p.m.: The Cutthroats, All Too Easy, Consequence
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Sonder Ponder
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Josiah Spicer
ROGERS
Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7:30 p.m.: Dave Matthews Band ($49.50-$149.50)
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, Matt Anderson ($29.50-$59.50)
White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: lighthearted, with Emily Fenton ($10)
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers
BENTONVILLE
Momentary Green
Rode House
507 SE E St.
(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org
7-9 p.m.: Live radio taping with Calexico and S.G. Goodman ($33; $27 for students)
FAYETTEVILLE
Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
HOT SPRINGS
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Minka, The Chores ($10-$250)
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
ANNOUNCED
Koe Wetzel, who was to perform May 13 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, postponed his show until July 21. Ticketmaster will notify ticket-holders how to obtain refunds if they cannot attend the rescheduled show.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:
arlivemusicscene@gmail.com