Cabot, Bryant set to face off for title

There's so much mutual respect between Cabot and Bryant that both generally cheer on the other during their respective games throughout the season.

That won't be the case today.

The two 6A-Central Conference foes will duke it out for the Class 6A state softball title today at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. First pitch is slated to be thrown at 4 p.m., and both are beyond anxious.

"Oh man, it's exciting times for us, and we can't wait to get out there," Cabot Coach Chris Cope said. "This is big for the girls because it's kind of like some unfinished business. They've got that pit in their stomachs, and they don't want to walk off the field with the same feeling they had last year.

"So now, they've got an opportunity to right that wrong."

The wrong Cope alluded to occurred in the 2022 final for Cabot (23-2) when a rough first inning cost it in a 3-1 loss to Bentonville. Because of that, there was ample motivation for the Lady Panthers this season – so much so that Cope didn't have to say much to his team about their game-to-game mindset because that loss to the Lady Tigers did plenty.

Cabot bore down from the outset this season, ripping off 18 consecutive victories before losing to two-time defending Class 5A champ Benton 4-2 on April 24. However, the Lady Panthers responded to that loss with a thrilling 9-8 victory over the same team it'll see today.

"We know each other so well," Cope said of the Lady Hornets. "A lot of our players play with their players during the summer, both teams genuinely like each other and it's always a good game every year with them. It's always close, too.

"Yeah we had a shootout with them the last time we played when the ball was leaving the yard, which made it exciting and stressful at the same time. Now we've got to play them for a third time, and that makes it even tougher."

Bryant (17-4) showed an extended bout of toughness during the semifinals when it upset top-ranked Bentonville 6-4 in a game that drew plenty of emotion from Lady Hornets Coach Lisa Dreher.

"To be honest, no one really expected us to win that one," she said. "I didn't tell the girls that, but everyone knew it. But the girls just really bought in to laying everything out there on the line and letting everything else go.

"And this may sound funny, but that game was a turning point for us. As late as it was in the season, it really came at the right time because it showed them exactly what we're capable of."

Bryant also has the capabilities of beating teams in a multitude of ways. The Lady Hornets have won 10 games by at least 10 runs, particularly behind power hitting from players like senior Abby Gentry, but they have also taken out teams by scoring five runs or less, and that's a credit to the pitching prowess of standouts like Aly White and Emily Miller.

Those traits are eerily similar to Cabot, which has 14 wins by 10 runs or more and consistently gets dominant pitching from Akayla Barnard.

"Cabot is always, always good," Dreher said. "It's been a healthy rivalry for years. A lot of our girls play together and are friends. Now don't get me wrong, they want to beat each other really bad when they're out there on the field, but there's mutual love there from both. Shoot, Abby and [Barnard] are best friends and are going to South Dakota State to play softball together.

"That'll be interesting to see in this final game because Abby will have the first at-bat with AK pitching [today]. But I love to see that program over there be successful because they're really good kids."

Still, something will have to give today, and both coaches know it.

"Our bats are going to have to come alive a little bit more than they have the last couple of games," Cope said. "We're going to need to outscore them because [Bryant] is going to keep coming no matter what. But our girls have a grit about them, and they don't want to lose. Even in our two losses against Benton and Greene County Tech, we were down, but kept fighting to the end."

Dreher mentioned that she anticipates her team putting forth the same kind of effort and attitude as they did against a Bentonville team that had been as dominant as any in Arkansas this season.

"I've told them all year that they have the physical ability, we've just had trouble having the right mentality," she said. "We've done a few different things to get them to see how important having the right mentality is to this game, and I think they've figured it out now. I'm hoping it can all come together again for us, and we can come out with a win."