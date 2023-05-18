Cardinals scores eight runs in final three innings to pull away from the Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas started strong with two runs and three extra-base hits in the bottom of the first, but the Naturals managed just three hits the rest of the way and fell 11-2 to Springfield on Wednesday evening at Arvest Ballpark in front of 3,473.

The Naturals also committed three errors.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields was left scratching his head following the game. He wasn't sure what specifically his team needs to do to change their fortunes.

"I don't really know," Shields said. "We hit some balls hard, but we just got to tighten up the defense and we will. We got to put together some at-bats, that's all."

Shields credited Springfield starter Connor Lunn (1-3) for pitching well. Lunn allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings to pick up the win. He struck out five and walked one.

"I thought Lunn pitched well," Shields said. "He located well and mixed his pitches and kept us off-balance. And I think he retired 18 out of 20 at one point. I thought he threw well. I thought we hit some balls hard at people. They'll come.We made some mistakes defensively which cost us a bunch of pitches and a bunch of runs."

Springfield took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth. Irving Lopez walked, went from first to third on a throwing error by Naturals catcher Jose Briceno and scored on Mike Antico's double.

Justin Toerner then hammered a fastball off Naturals reliever Will Klein for a three-run homer to break up a tight game and give the Cardinals a 6-2 lead. Noah Mendlinger singled and Irving Lopez reached on an error before Toerner hit his second homer of the season in the top of the seventh.

Springfield added two more in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Lopez went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored two. Mendlinger and Toerner added two hits each. Mendlinger drove in a run and scored three times. Toerner scored two and drove in three runs.

The Naturals grabbed a 1-0 lead thanks to back-to-back doubles from Tyler Tolbert and Peyton Wilson. Wilson also stole third. Jorge Bonifacio followed with a double into the right-center field gap to score Wilson and push the lead to 2-0. But Northwest Arkansas got nothing more, stranding runners at first and second.

Catcher Jose Briceno lined out to the shortstop and third baseman Jimmy Govern hit a ground ball off the pitcher. Springfield starter Connnor Lunn chased it down and toss to first to end the inning.

Springfield got an unearned run in the second inning as designated hitter Nick Dunn drew a walk, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Noah Mendlinger's single to get within 2-1.

The Cardinals tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the third. Toerner tripled into the right field corner and scored on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Mike Antico.

The Naturals stranded a runner at third after John Rave slapped a double into righht field. He moved to third on an out, but Robbie Glendinning flied out to center field to end the inning.

Naturals starter Jonathan Bowlan allowed two runs (one earned) in 31/3 innings. He left after throwing 62 pitches.