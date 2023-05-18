The world in brief: Pakistani police surround Khan's home

Pakistani police surround Khan's home

ISLAMABAD -- Police surrounded the home of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, claiming he was sheltering dozens of people alleged to be involved in violent protests over his recent detention.

The police deployment was likely to anger Khan's many followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces. Last week, Khan supporters had attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and detained.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city and the capital of the Punjab region.

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter after 200 police officers surrounded the house, and a prison van appeared on the scene.

"Probably my last tweet before my next arrest," Khan tweeted. "Police have surrounded my house."

Earlier on Wednesday, Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid. Mir told a news conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and that more raids are planned.

Mir later told Pakistan's GEO TV station that no raid would be carried out at Khan's residence before today, when the 24-hour ultimatum given to him for handing over suspects to police ends. He refuted Khan's claim of imminent arrest. The situation appeared to be calm near Khan's home Wednesday night.

China fishing boat flips; dozens missing

BEIJING -- Several ships and aircraft searched Wednesday for 39 people reported missing after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the accident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The report said the crew includes 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang have ordered Chinese diplomats abroad, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors.

"All-out efforts" must be made in the rescue operation, Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency. Li ordered unspecified measures to "reduce casualties and strengthen safety management of fishing vessels at sea to ensure safe maritime transport and production," Xinhua said.

No word was given on the cause of the capsizing.

Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their willingness to join in the search. Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said the capsizing occurred about 2,900 miles northwest of Australia.

New Zealand hostel fire deemed arson

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand police said Wednesday they believe a fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation.

Police Inspector Dion Bennett said they haven't yet arrested anybody but they have a list of people they want to speak to and hope to quickly identify any suspects or persons of interest. He declined to say if they had found accelerant or other evidence of criminal behavior at the scene.

Police said there had been a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire on Tuesday. They said the couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, and they were investigating to see if there was any link between the two fires.

Bennett said police had accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and had a list of fewer than 20 others who remained unaccounted for, although were not necessarily missing. Police had earlier said they expected that the final death toll would be fewer than 10 people.

News outlet RNZ identified Liam Hockings, a journalist, as one of the hostel's residents who was missing. RNZ said Hockings is the brother of BBC presenter Lucy Hockings.

French uphold Sarkozy prison sentence

PARIS -- A French appeals court on Wednesday upheld a one-year prison sentence for former President Nicolas Sarkozy on a conviction for corruption and influence peddling.

His lawyer said he will take the case to France's highest court and insisted that Sarkozy is innocent. The 68-year-old ex-president would not have to serve time until a final ruling, and if definitively convicted, he could ask to serve his sentence at home.

Sarkozy, 68, was convicted in 2021 of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated. It was the first time in modern French history that a former president had been convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, denies wrongdoing and appealed the original ruling. The Paris appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and the sentence, according to a court official.

His lawyer, Jacqueline Laffont, called the decision "stupefying" and "unjust."



