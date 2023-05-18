Black Pilots to visit PB

Black Pilots of America will host their annual fly-in May 26-28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grider Field Airport. The event features pilots from all over the country who visit Pine Bluff and perform flight activities during Memorial Day weekend.Young Eagles Rally flights will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day (weather permitting). These are free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17. Parent/legal guardian approval and signature is required, according to a news release.To participate in the flights, parents must preregister at https://youngeaglesday.org/.

Family agency to meet May 25

The Family Community Development Corp., 1001 N. Palm St., will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. May 25, at the agency. The community is invited t attend and refreshments will be served. Special guests will be Norma Payne of Pine Bluff Community Development Center and a report would be given by Officer Hosea Thompson with the Neighborhood Watch program.

"Come out and Mrs. Payne will enlighten you on various ways you can get assistance in restoring your property. Officer Thompson will inform you of what's happening in your neighborhood and how you can stay safe in your community," a spokesman said.

Election panel to meet Friday

Mike Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners , has called a meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Election Office, 123 N. Main St. Participants are asked to use the Second Avenue entrance because of a collapsed building on Main Street.

The agenda includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted, make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings entered on provisional envelope, process all approved ballots and certify the two Pine Bluff Sales Tax elections. Comments will also be heard on new business which includes approve Pine Bluff School District Millage Election, according to a news release.

New Hope to give away food, supplies

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will open its food pantry Friday at noon. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID and be patient while service is being provided, according to a news release.

New Hope will also distribute covid-19 care packages May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. The ministry is in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to eliminate covid-19 in Moscow, Jefferson County and the surrounding areas.Care packages include disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soap, disinfectant spray, gloves, covid-19 literature, masks, and T-shirts, according to the release.

Civic panel to meet

The in-person meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon Tuesday. Those unable to attend may join the conference call. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Participants are asked to confirm their attendance by Friday. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Building, 211 W. Third Ave. A representative from Delta Rivers Nature Center will discuss services provided at the center, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is Chapter 287 president.

Russ Foundation to honor students

The Carnell Russ Foundation will host the annual Mayfest and Scholarship Recipients' Recognition event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at Star City in the Town Square.Entertainment will be by'G- Band - Jazz Ensemble. There will also be vendors, family activities and other events. The community is welcome to attend, according to a news release.